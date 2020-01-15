advertisement

Dry January is a month-long post-holiday challenge that requires participants not to drink alcohol for one month. After the excesses of Christmas and New Years, people want to de-stress, deflate and give their liver a well-deserved break. I heard about other month-long challenges for January, ranging from not buying necessities to not eating fast food. I hadn’t heard of not using your car for the month of January before talking to Tyler Bevier. Tyler started the year without using his vehicle and will not be back behind the wheel until February 1.

“This is my fourth year without a car in January. It’s a way for me to reflect on the strengths and areas for improvement in the system. I’m still an environmental champion and want to get a perspective on the people who take the bus. “

Tyler is the transport planner and data analyst at BATA. His job requires him to make sure the pilots have good experience and he practices what he preaches using the bus during his month without a car.

“If the stops have no shelter or bench and people are standing in a snowbank in someone’s front yard, it gives me a perspective which is a pretty awkward or uncomfortable experience So it motivates me to have the opportunity to get more benches and shelters. “

His day begins when he wakes up at 6:20 am. He boarded the bus near his home in Traverse Heights at 7:09 a.m. This bus took him to Hall Street where he took a second bus to work shortly after 7:30 a.m. The ritual may seem stressful to some, but for Tyler, it’s a welcome change.

“It’s nice to have time to put on your headphones or bring a book. It’s nice to let someone else drive from time to time.”

When he is not using the bus, he works. Living in the city helps to get around, by car or not, and he goes to Family Fare when he needs to do his shopping.

“From my house, it’s 10 to 15 blocks, so it’s not bad, especially if the sidewalks are well plowed.”

Relying on the bus is not always perfect, however.

“My first year on the bus, I didn’t have a washer and dryer at home, so I went down to Eastfield over there on Eighth Street. It was funny, I had five minutes or less on the laundry and the clothes were still damp, so I missed the last bus. I had to walk with my laundry basket from Eighth and Garfield to Barlow, in the Boon area. I got a lot of funny looks from people behind the wheel. “

No one wants to be followed by the fiery and unbreakable gaze of the drivers passing by, and I admit I participated in a little overview. From time to time, I see homeless people walking on the side of the road to the south airport. Sometimes I don’t watch, and sometimes I do. Not having a car has put Tyler in a position to be empathetic towards those who do not have a car.

“It’s a reminder of why frequent service is important, or of having buses later. It’s annoying to have people watching you from their car.”

While it can sometimes be frustrating not to have direct control over your transportation, Tyler found that not having to use a car reduced the stress of getting to downtown Traverse City.

“One of my favorite places for tacos in downtown is Mama Lu. It’s good not to have to turn around to park or sweep the snow off my car if it snows a few inches. “

Tyler has already reached half of his non-driving month, and his one-car garage has protected his car from accumulating layers of snow.

“Once a week, I take it out, start it and let it run for 10 to 15 minutes.”

Soon, Tyler will be back on the road with all the traffic and parking in Traverse City, until he gives himself another break from all of this next January.

