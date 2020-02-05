advertisement

Housing is a hot topic in Traverse City. The high costs of the house and the rental prices of the city make life here difficult. Kyle Anderson is a young house owner in Traverse City who has just rented out his house for a new lifestyle; living on a school bus.

When I went to speak to Kyle, I drove to the top of Historic Barns Park and looked for a man and his dog. When I did not find him, I called and when he answered, he said that he had seen me and that I should turn around.

He lengthened the 40-foot bus that Kyle now calls home. The front door opened and an Irish Wolfhound with long, shaggy legs ran out and started running towards me. I should say at a gallop, Maeve, Kyle’s trusted dog and companion is as tall as he is friendly.

“Don’t be afraid, she is friendly!” Kyle shouted, coming closer. I knelt and Maeve skidded happily to stop to sniff me and give me some eager cheek kisses.

After my warm welcome, I followed Maeve to the house she shared with Kyle and when I entered, I was greeted by a breath of warm air from a small but efficient wood stove. The bus has two benches to sit on, a kitchen area, a bedroom, an incomplete bathroom and a desk for Kyle.

The office is important because Kyle is a remote tech entrepreneur. He has designated a workspace at 20Fathoms in downtown Traverse City, but he likes the ability to travel whenever he wants.

“I’ve been working remotely for a while now, I’ve had my own business for a while.”

Having a fluid work situation makes traveling easier, having a fluid life situation makes it a cake. It’s easy to see why Kyle would want a life designed for spontaneity, but executing it was a unique challenge.

It is certainly not close at hand, but the bus says otherwise. Although he didn’t finish with the interior, he ripped out all of the seats and created much of the interior himself. He turned the bus into a 275 square foot living space with heat, running water and a place to sleep.

“I have always loved adventure, I liked to travel a lot but I couldn’t really go out. I could have bought a motorhome but I like the personalization of small houses so I thought why not build a school bus? “

Skoolie is the name used for a bus that has been turned into a house, and there is a community behind.

“There is a skoolie-palooza in Arizona that has over 160 of these types of school buses that are all converted and out there.”

He bought the bus last August and it was not the bus he wanted. He wanted a bus with an engine in the back but had trouble finding one. His father gently urged him to buy one with an engine at the front and spend as little as possible, citing that he could always spend more and buy another bus in the future if he really liked the style of life.

“So I bought a bus for $ 1,800. It worked, everything worked well. My plan was to make only $ 10,000 for construction. Right now, I’m about $ 8,000. So this is my prototype, it’s called Makwaden. “

Kyle is half Native American and Makwa means bear in his native language.

“I’m half Native, with the Grand Traverse Band, and my clan is the Bear Clan, so Mawkaden fits in pretty well.”

He was not involved in his native culture throughout his youth, but became interested in it as he got older. Kyle works as an IT professional for his own company called Makwa USA, where he helps companies with their IT work. After spending some time in California, he returned to Michigan and became involved with the Grand Traverse Band Ottawa and the Chippewa Indians.

“Five, maybe seven years ago, I got involved and I really started to identify with that. I started attending tribal council sessions and helping because I have a good knowledge of technology and computers and so on and wanted to help in any way I could. “

After a few years of presence and taking notes at tribal council sessions, he was finally offered a seat on the board of directors of Grand Traverse Band LLC, the non-player side of the tribe. He is currently working to give back to the Native American community by partnering with 20Fathoms to help Native American businesses through a non-profit organization on which they work. Although he no longer sits on the LLC board, he will run for tribal council this month when he returns from snowboarding in Colorado.

He recently rented his house, so he will be living on the bus for the foreseeable future. He is about to finish it and looks forward to a smaller life and more adventures with Maeve. He lives the life he has always dreamed of, and although the bus life is not perfect, it has given Kyle a life of unseen changing landscapes and skies. The best part is that he doesn’t have to do it alone, he has his best friend with him.

“Oh yeah, Maeve comes with it. She always comes with it.”

