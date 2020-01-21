advertisement

“Have you ever seen these Facebook ads where they show you everything you should buy?” Said Jillian Seguin in response to my pleasure with his shiny silver phone case which glows opalescently when touched by the light. The case reminds me of the art she is making now – something reminiscent of unicorns and an acid trip with a Barbie doll.

When Jillian told her mother and her academic advisor that she wanted to study art at university, she met a unanimous “no”. The native of Alpena grew up with an itch to create, and she wanted to turn her passion for art into a career by obtaining a diploma in graphic design. After being left out of graphic design, she was encouraged to study communication, which she did. She may not have studied art, but that hasn’t stopped her from doing it, and she finds new ways to get creative with her art and her food blog, The Tart Group.

“My biggest goal for college was to want to get as far away from home as possible. The only rhyme or reason to choose a college, “joked Jillian.

Her parents wanted her to stay in the state for cost reasons, so she went almost five hours from her home to the University of Western Michigan. Communication studies are mainly a school of academic charm, wherever you study it. There are public speaking courses, dealing with people in various group dynamics, writing to convince and motivate, and Jillian was not taken with much of that.

“Organizational communication. I hated. It was like Alexander Graham Bell and the history of telecommunications. Stuff that was useless. “

Despite a feeling of indifference toward the field of study, she landed a job quickly after graduating in Denver, Colorado. What was described as an admissions counselor position at a university there was in fact work similar to that of a telemarketer. She made about a thousand cold calls a day, packed in a booth with hundreds of others doing the same.

“So I applied to other projects across the country and ended up finding a job at the Wharton School of Business in Philly. Moved to Philly. “

Work in Philadelphia, although still in academia, was exponentially more satisfying for Jillian. She had more creative freedom and was able to create eye-catching marketing materials through Photoshop and graphic design.

As millennials do, she has sought to build a career by gaining experience in more than one place.

“My parents are very traditional. You get a job, you’ve worked in a business for 30 years, and you’re progressing, retiring, and thinking about your 401k. “

Like the millennials, she returned to live with her parents when things turned south. After leaving a stressful and uninteresting corporate job at Kalamazoo, she felt exhausted and wanted to go home.

“I was in Kalamazoo and I was starting to close things up, maybe a few more months, so I spent all this time. I said, “Well, I’m going to paint.” I needed something to do. In graphic design, you always try to please the customer. The painting was exactly what I wanted it to be. “

Her paintings are Lisa Frank, candy-coated pieces of my dreams. The abstract swirls of different colors are sealed with a transparent resin which she also uses as a creative element of her art.

“I did a lot of abstract stuff, then it was coated with resin to give it a really nice shine, and then I realized that I could start sticking things on it so I started to put glitter and stones and crystal and it just grew into this fun hobby for me. “

She developed her creativity by learning to cook and last October, she launched her culinary blog, The Tart Group. Before creating the blog, Jillian started preparing colorful and whimsical cakes for friends’ parties. She was regularly asked to make them and encouragement inspired her to delve into making other pastries like croissants and cupcakes.

“I really liked that you could design the flavor profile as well as its appearance. I want things to look cool and interesting and fun, but I also want them to taste good. “

The neon-colored croissants stuffed with Superman cream, the apple-cardamom cinnamon rolls and the chocolate-raspberry cake are just a few of the recipes that Jillian has published on his blog. She also has dinner recipes and is working on a vegan birthday cake recipe. So far, croissants have been his favorite thing.

“The process is truly therapeutic. It takes three days. It’s something that’s very chemically oriented and it’s very structured, which is funny because I’m a very fluid and free bird. But, for some reason, this process really spoke to me, and then I started adding color, flavors, and garnishes, and it just took that croissant experience to a different level. “

She colors her croissants with an all-natural vegetable dye instead of food coloring and she doesn’t pretend to be the first person to make rainbow croissants. Supermoon Bakehouse in New York has grown in popularity for colorful clothing, as well as other bakeries on the east and west coast.

For now, Jillian’s sweet treats are available by recipe only. Although she currently does not take orders for baked goods, she is working to own her own local bakery. When she’s not dreaming of new blog recipes, she works as an assistant admissions director for Northern Michigan University. She helps recruit teens from northern Michigan to apply for school, and for students who tell her they want to pursue art?

“I say,” What does it look like? “What are these skills that can make you employable? Whenever they have a passion, I tell them to do what they are passionate about.”

