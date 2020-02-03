advertisement

Libraries are magical places. The resources available in public libraries go far beyond the possibility of consulting books. Customers have access to music, the Internet, classes, newspapers, magazines, and now the Traverse Area District Library has the city’s first 3D printer.

3D printers use coded instructions to create three-dimensional objects. Printers can produce a wide range of objects, from fun things like toys to more practical things like machine parts. The technology is also promising in the medical field, with cardiac patches successfully printed for potential use in cardiac repair and printed implants to repair broken bones. TADL will not print human hearts, however, there are a ton of options for having an item of your choice.

Library Director Michele Howard and Deputy Technology Director Scott Morey are delighted that the new service is available at the library.

“So far, the response has been great,” said Scott.

The printer was purchased just two months ago, but Scott and his team had to assemble, install and learn how to operate it before launching the printer last Monday.

“We discussed at a meeting the things we wanted to do to enrich the library experience. Many other libraries have 3D printers, but some of the older ones don’t work as well, they didn’t produce great prints, so we were worried about getting into them. But, the costs went down and the quality went up, so we thought it was worth a try, ”said Scott.

When I spoke to Michele and Scott, there was a bookend being printed, and a list of other print requests online afterwards. Plans for over 1.6 million items can be purchased at thingiverse.com. Guests who wish to print something can download a file from tadl.org/3D. All prints have a minimum cost of $ 1.00 and are made from recyclable PLA plastic with a printed object costing 10 cents per gram. There are 12 colors to choose from and the printed objects are surprisingly detailed.

“We will send you an email when finished so you can pick it up,” said Scott.

Guests will not be able to see their article printed. Due to the high number of requests, it is not possible to indicate the time when something will be printed. There are size and time limitations. If a project must last more than 12 hours or is more than eight and a quarter by eight and a quarter by nine, it will not be accepted. If you are in the library, I suggest you take a look at everything that is printed. The heated plastic travels through a nozzle in the shape designated by the printing instructions. A layer of plastic is deposited, dried, then another layer of plastic is placed on it until the dimensions are reached. It’s pretty cool to watch.

“So far, we’ve had things printed for dungeons and dragons. We’ve had miniatures and mounts printed for GoPro. All kinds of cool stuff.”

Michele had printed a dragonfly for her window at a price of $ 1.30 which represents the movements of the wings and the tail.

“We are learning. I failed a purple dragonfly, and it happens. He went to the recycling bin. The customers have been great and eager to learn from us,” said Michele.

Although the computer is used for fun, it can also be used for convenience. Scott said that the library had recently saved money by printing its own small computer cases instead of buying them from Amazon, and that a colleague had used the printer for a broken piece of car that kept its heating vents open. In the end, however, the printer is for the community.

“The people of Traverse City have some really cool ideas, and we provide the place to do it,” said Michele.

For those who feel intimidated by the 3D printing process, Scott has resources from books and websites that he is more than happy to provide to interested customers. There will also be courses open to the community in the summer that will teach people how to go through the printing process.

“I think one of the things we love to do here at the library is to expose people to new things and ideas. It’s cool to see a kid walk through the library to pick up a book and he’ll stop and say, “Oh my God, what is it?” These are the kind of moments of wonder that we love to inspire, “said Scott.

