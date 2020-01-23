advertisement

A southern beauty, a Jew and an actor enter a bar – it’s no joke, it’s Jody Cohen. The newly transplanted Traverse City resident is the latest addition to the Parallel 45 team, and moving here in the winter has left her free time during the off-season of the theater. To wait for her time, she tells jokes at the micro open party at Union Street station every Tuesday evening. What can I say? I am a sucker for a funny girl.

Last Tuesday, I met Jody to watch her tell jokes on the Union Street station scene. She was wearing snow boots but had her cowboy boots in hand when I sat down, the boots she usually plays in. She has some nervous energy before the show, but when she goes on stage, she is confident and effervescent. She jokes about growing up Jewish, being new to the North, financial portfolios and dating.

“This milkshake,” she said, showing off her waist and bottom, “brings all of Trump’s supporters into the yard.”

It forms an almost instantaneous relationship with the public.

I had coffee with Jody a week before the show to ask her all about her comedy, her life and how she got here. Before meeting, I expected her to have a big south sled drenched in honey. She did not do it.

“I am not drunk or angry,” she joked, asking him to talk about her lack of dialect. “Sometimes it slips when I use the voice on my phone, you know? If I leave a message,” Call me back. Six three nahn. I really have to guess. It is in words that I say more than in my accent. “

The Atlanta native was a university theater major, and like most theater majors, this led to an interesting life full of adventure and uncertainty.

“I studied theater in college and in doctoral school. I went to two of the top 10 conservatory schools and my parents didn’t really understand it until I got accepted to Carnegie Mellon. “

Jody felt some family pressure to take a safer and more conservative path like medicine or law, but she knew she was passionate about theater and wanted to make a career out of it. Between undergraduate and graduate studies, Jody landed his first stage of theatrical work by managing at Busch Gardens.

“I have met some of the coolest people, people who are still my closest friends that I have met in this first year of college.”

From there, she continued to do self-employment at home, work as an Au Pair in Germany, and do copywriting before applying and entering Carnegie Mellon for graduate studies.

“The next thing I knew I was moving to Pittsburgh. Pittsburg Shitsburg, I was like whatever I was here for school, I was not going to do anything. “

She fell in love with Pittsburgh, bought a house, and conceived a life worth living in the city where she had felt so indifferent at first.

An opportunity to work for The Atlanta Opera House brought Jody home, and when they fired her in June of last year, she started looking for a new job.

A friend with whom she worked at the Atlanta opera house also worked at the Parallel 45 Theater.

“He has been the decorator here for a few summers now and they were a bit picky last summer.”

Their production manager left just before the start of the season.

“My friend emailed me and said,” I heard about what happened at the opera, I’m really sorry, it sucks but we need you in Traverse City. “”

Jody was offered the job before seeing Traverse City, and after receiving an offer from Parallel 45, she came, saw and decided to stay.

“I just knew. I love this.”

Comedy is something Jody has perfected since going to the open mic on a summer evening with friends a few years ago. She couldn’t believe there were hardly any female actresses.

“Only one was a woman. She was hilarious. I made this promise to myself that I would get up and tell five minutes of jokes by the end of the summer. Well, Labor Day came and it was like, now it’s my turn. “

Like any other creative craft, there are discouraging ups and downs. Jody described the electric feeling of leaving a scene after a particularly successful set, but also spoke of bombing.

“You are totally riding the wave. Some jokes tell you that kill in some places, plant completely in other places. You just shake it. There are days when you crash. The first time I crashed terribly, nothing could be worse. I never wanted to tell jokes again. “

She took the lessons of an actress who encouraged women to get into comedy, and Jody wants it too. She thinks more women should try comedy, a world typically dominated by men. At the open comedy mic last Tuesday, Jody was one of two women who performed. This does not intimidate him, however. She smiles, claps and laughs in support of the other performers until it’s her turn.

Before parting at the cafe, Jody told me that she would find a way to get me on stage. At the bar, when I sat down with Jody and the other two women she was sitting with, I asked if they were also actresses. They both quickly said that they were just there to support important people, not actors.

“Not yet,” said Jody, smiling at the two of them.

