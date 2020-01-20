advertisement

Snowshoeing is my new favorite outdoor activity. I went yesterday for the first time and I reluctantly went there. I had visions of a weekend spent indoors, using the snow as an excuse to isolate myself. I stayed all day Saturday and found myself ready to leave the house on Sunday. Besides, I thought that a lot of snow would give me a real experience of what it was like snowshoeing. After taking 20 minutes to clear the snow from my car and another 20 minutes to shovel the snow around my car, I was on my way to Rove Estate in Traverse City.

Rove Estate is home to a vineyard, a cellar, wooded trails and the highest point on the Leelanau Peninsula.

“The highest point is 1165 feet. You can see three counties and the backside of the sleeping bear dunes, ”said Evan Glowicki, deputy director of Rove Estate.

They find a way to keep their customers active by using a trail about a kilometer long that goes around the cellar for snowshoeing on Sunday.

“This is the second year that we have been doing it. It is becoming more and more popular. We have a main trail which is the Rove Point Trail, it’s about a quarter of a mile.”

The trail is free and open to the public, of course with the hope that snowshoers will pick up wine, food or cider after hitting the trail.

“We make $ 2 off our charcuterie board, $ 2 off wine and hot cider is only offered on weekends.”

Because I never racked before I was nervous. Can you fall? Is it difficult? Do you have to be in good shape? I’m always out of breath if I have to climb more than a few flights of stairs. Fortunately, I didn’t have to go it alone. When I first moved here, I joined Traverse City Adventure Girls, a group created by local women through an app called Meetup. Pam, a regular event organizer for the group, went there, as did a few other women.

Pam was kind, engaging and helped me put my snowshoes on properly. The other two women joined us and we scoured fluffy pine canopies glazed with layers of sparkling snow. Each turn on the trail led to a more picturesque setting than the previous one, with the top of the views marked by a picnic table at the top of the highest point of the trail.

“It’s all about the view. We have the best sunsets in town, no doubt about it.”

Beyond being surrounded by beauty, snowshoeing is an excellent workout. When my thighs weren’t burning, my breath shortened, but not in a way that made me want to stop. Being good physical made me feel good, being in the sun made me feel good, walking quietly with other women who had also been with me, felt good. I don’t think we can say enough about working a little sweat in the sun, cold or not. It’s calming.

The trail took us about half an hour to complete and ended with a return to the interior of the cellar. Afterwards, I felt warm and energized, and my legs looked like I had just finished a beginner’s Pilates class. I’m officially a racket fan and can’t wait to do more this winter. The trails will be open as long as there is snow on the ground, and it is not necessary to book to exit, however, customers must bring their own snowshoes. Going outside, Sunday and wine go hand in hand, and it’s even more perfect being surrounded by the beauty par excellence of northern Michigan.

