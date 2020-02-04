advertisement

What do you like to bring to a party when you are invited? Some people bring crisps, brownies or beer, but not Natalie Lindsay. Natalie wants to bring plants to the parties she goes to. Natalie is the proud owner of Leelanau Plant Co., a local pop-up that goes wherever the party takes place so guests can create their own fun plant creations.

Born in Grand Rapids and raised in Boyne City, Natalie was immersed in the beauty of northern Michigan beauty throughout her childhood. She was so inspired that she attended Northern Michigan University, where she studied environmental conservation. After college, she used some of her new knowledge and skills when she started working on a tomato farm.

“We had four different main varieties, I was researching and developing on, 25 different versions of super hot peppers. It was a four-greenhouse farm that I managed with three other women. It was a lot of work. “

The work may have been a lot, but it was a labor of love for Natalie. Permaculture was one of its favorite parts in the study of environmental conservation.

“At school, for me, it was largely how humans messed up things. The environment department was simply disappointed with the way people treat the environment. Permaculture came into play. Permaculture is a set of ethics and principles that is based on care of the Earth, care of people, fair share and then there are 12 principles around that. “

The idea is to produce no waste by understanding how people and the planet work together. Natalie was able to discover her love for permaculture when she was hired to work at the Summer Camp, a music festival held annually in Chillicothe, IL at the end of May.

“I have a huge garden there that I manage and I have a whole department. It’s pretty much an interactive garden where festival guests can come and interact and learn more about bees, natural plaster and things like that. We build everything from recycled materials. “

She got involved in a non-profit organization called Permaculture Action Network. The nonprofit uses the energy and dynamics of musical events to inspire customers to go out and give back to the environment in their community.

“I was one of the organizers of these events and now we have more than 70 volunteers, that’s what made me participate in the festivals. It’s all about environmental education and workshops, bees, edible plants, but also fun artistic things. Like weaving in the natural loom and making mandalas in the ground. “

The Permaculture Action Network eventually led Natalie to California for a while. Even though she was passionate about volunteering for nonprofits, she had to find a way to make money.

“I said, ‘I’m just going to find a day job. I will do it. I’m going to do nine to five. “I was so scared and I went to work in a succulent nursery kicking and screaming.”

Natalie started work thinking that there would be no way to care for succulents as much as she cared for herbs and vegetables. She didn’t know she would fall in love with succulents.

“So much in love. Automatically. All this information came back to me hastily from botany lessons at the university.”

She fell in love with succulents so much that when she returned to northern Michigan with her significant other, she wanted to find a way to continue working with them, which was the root of Leelanau Plant Co. California is where Natalie wholesales her plants, but she doesn’t typically sell them. She doesn’t have a storefront at the moment, instead, she combines her love for events with her love for succulents and she does succulent pop-up bars all over northern Michigan. A recent event took place in the yurt at The Little Fleet, and an upcoming event in March will take place at the HNM Wellness Organic Natural Store. Guests get creative by putting together succulents of their choice, moss, stones, dirt and recycled containers. If customers have their own planters.

“I love to create a scene, I love to create experiences. I tried to do one event a month, whether it’s a pop-up or a festival. I set up a stand on the farmers’ markets with my succulent DIY bar. We offer an a la carte menu, so you only pay for what you use. “

The first time I received a succulent arrangement was from a well-meaning boyfriend as a gift. He had meticulously arranged succulent jade green and sunset rose plants in a clay pot, then ruined his hard work by spraying the arrangement with water. Natalie won’t let you do this. She guides all of her clients through the potting process and educates them on how to keep their new plant babies healthy.

“They’re a big gateway plant. People who have already killed plants automatically think,” Oh, I’m not a good plant mom. “They require less maintenance than most plants, they’re cute “They’re tiny! Put your hands in the dirt, take care of it, it’s your first mission.”

To make your own succulent arrangement, check out Natalie’s pop-up next month. If you’re like me, you might find plant parenting surprisingly easy and satisfying.

