People have been celebrating Valentine’s Day with their other lover since the 1500s. The story of how the day came is confused somewhere in the AD era, but was probably named after a martyr or a priest. . History can be confusing, but tradition cannot. I don’t know how other cultures celebrate, but here in the United States, we are starting to celebrate Day V as children. I remember the joy I had in decorating a shoe box made of pink, white and red tissue paper to receive candygrams from my classmates. I remember how I used to carefully choose the cards I thought were the prettiest for the classmates I liked the most, and how nice it was to see if someone wrote you something more on their card. When I was in high school, it was not candygrams that we were forced to give to each classmate, but roses that were delivered to the people of your choice (it never went well). We are exposed to Valentine’s Day at such a young age that when we are adults, we have a good understanding of what holidays are; alcohol and chocolate. Aurora Cellars knows this to be true too, which is why their Valentine’s Day date this year is Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, and the two team up to make gift ideas a little easier with an upcoming wine pairing. and chocolate.

Taylor Simpson is co-owner of Aurora Cellars and Good Harbor Vineyards with his brother Sam Simpson, and they always find fun ways to work with other local businesses.

“We have so many incredible things in this area, there is no reason not to work with other big companies and highlight incredible things together.”

Taylor and his sister-in-law took a course in truffle making at Grocer’s Daughter some time ago. The care and craftsmanship she observed that owner Jody Hayden put into her work remained with her.

“I just thought they were amazing. They have a great story and they make a wonderful product. Wine and chocolate go well together, so I looked to see if she had an interest in doing so. “

Jody happily agreed, so Taylor brought wine to the chocolate factory and they started to pair combinations of chocolate and wine to see what worked.

“There have been a lot of really surprising couples. I think it should be pretty exciting for the consumer. There are these crazy and wacky chords where you think, “How’s it going together?” But, this is the exciting part of wine and food. “

The event will have reds, whites and sparkling wines to pair with a wide variety of different chocolates.

“I thought it would be easier to combine red wines with dark chocolate because that is what you are taught. However, it is the most difficult to match due to the tannins involved, “said Taylor.

It’s the Superbowl on Sunday February 2 at the Aurora wineries, but the event takes place at 1 p.m. at 3 p.m., leaving enough time to get back to your couch or favorite dive bar for post-game buzz and high sugar.

It is not a walk-in event and guests will need to be there before start time to fully enjoy the experience. Guests will taste the pairings, but will also be told why they work together with Taylor talking about wine and Jody talking about chocolate, and if you like what you eat or drink, they’ll go on sale afterwards.

Beyond finding an excuse to drink and eat candy, the boutique cellar is pretty, the reader is nice for a date date and they have more combined courses coming up for the season.

“We are going to do more events and activities here. We are working with Millie and Pepper. Julie is coming here and she is going to make pancakes on Valentine’s Day weekend which we are going to accompany with local wines here.”

Tickets for the wine and chocolate pairing are $ 20 each and available by emailing tastingroom@auroracellars.com.

“It’s a kind of Valentine’s Day, get your goods while you’re here. You’re ready, the shopping is done.”

