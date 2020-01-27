advertisement

The first experience of many people who fell in love with a pet was to have a family cat or dog when they were children. The first pet I fell in love with was a calico cat named Emmy. My father found her in a picking bush when I was little and she really grew up with me. She was sweet and loving during our college years, cranky and distant with me in high school. When I used to sneak around to meet friends, she also wanted to roam the neighborhood. When I got home, she would patiently wait for me near the side door, both exhausted and ready for bed. Jessica Tibbs fell in love with her first pet three years ago when she had a pet rabbit. Jessica was new to Traverse City and wanted a cuddly, calm companion.

“Her name was Winnie. It was before I really knew anything about rabbits. In fact, I got it from a breeder and fell head over heels in love with it. She had such a courageous personality. “

She bonded so well with Winnie that she wanted another pet rabbit. Jessica wanted to be able to get her next rabbit from a rescue, but when she went to look for it, she couldn’t find a rabbit rescue from northern Michigan.

“It led me to think that if people don’t want their pet rabbits anymore, where do they go?”

Most of the time, pet rabbits are left in the wild when the owners want to abandon them.

“Many people think that because there are wild rabbits, they can release their rabbit into the wild. Many domestic rabbits released into the wild are unlikely to survive 24 hours. “

When Winnie died, Jessica connected to a woman named Lauren Swick who saved cats. Lauren had a rabbit that she was looking to return and Jessica was happy to finally have the chance to adopt a saved rabbit.

“Lauren and I got started pretty quickly. She is actually my partner in this area. She lives in Lansing, and we have four of our supporters in Lansing and I have two here. So we have six favorites and we have saved twelve in total. “

There is an increase in purchases of rabbits for pets at Easter because people give them to children as Easter gifts.

“About 80 percent of these rabbits fail in their first year of life.”

Pet stores are not often well-educated on rabbits, and they recommend smaller cages, which is not good for a rabbit’s quality of life. Jessica took a long time to learn about the pet rabbits, including their health issues.

“Unfortunately, rabbits have really sensitive digestive tracts. A common killer of rabbits is gastrointestinal stasis, and their gastrointestinal tract is just obstructed. Whether it’s hair, stress, anything can send it. Unfortunately, Winnie had gastrointestinal stasis. “

Winnie was only a year and a half old when she died. As a general rule, pet rabbits can live 10 to 12 years when properly cared for.

“They represent a long-term commitment. They require visits to the veterinarian. They are 75% less likely to get cancer if they are sterilized or sterilized. “

When pet rabbits are brought to The Fluffle House, a fee of $ 25 is charged. The fees go towards the higher sterilization cost of $ 95 which is outside the rescue process. Beyond the specialized veterinary fees, Jessica and Lauren spend about $ 1.50 a day on food for each rescue rabbit.

Jessica said that pet rabbits can be a good pet for someone who wants an animal that is less maintenance than a dog, but more loving than a cat. Rabbits don’t like to be picked up, but they like to be pets and snuggle up next to their owner. She also said it was great to let them roam the house freely if possible, but if not, giving them time in a covered outdoor enclosure is a great way to keep them exercised and entertained.

Maison Fluffle has only been a 501c3 non-profit organization since October 2019, and the rescue of 12 rabbits in such a short time shows how necessary it is to give pet rabbits a second chance.

“We can accept donations, we can ask for grants. Our next step would be to try to partner with pet stores or things like that to organize adoption events. Try to bring our rabbits further so that they can have their home forever. “

There are currently six rabbits to feed or adopt, and an application process is required for both. For those who want to welcome, The Fluffle House will provide all the necessary items to welcome, entertain and feed a welcoming rabbit. Foster parents just need to provide the space. For those looking to adopt, there is a fee. Applications can be viewed on their website at www.theflufflehouse.org.

