Does aging mean wanting things that last? Recently, I identified and bought a pair of nylons for $ 50. The nylons claim to be unbreakable in human hands and I haven’t had a pair of pharmacy nylons that last me more than three times without getting caught and ending up in the trash. After finding myself in the awkward situation of running to the pharmacy last minute so that I could wear a dress, I decided that I wanted to buy the right nylons. Beyond the lows, I think there is just less room for individual portion things as we get older. When I look back, I realize that the younger I was, the less I cared about the duration of something. Whether it is nylons, a relationship or a job. There is something comforting about caring and knowing that care produces solid and lasting results.

Baabaazuzu has done its job to make a product that lasts, and they have been doing it for 27 years.

Sue and Kevin Burns were born, raised, met and fell in love in Grand Rapids.

“How did we meet 30 years ago? The way everyone met in a bar, ”said Sue laughing.

In their first year of marriage, Sue and Kevin had a baby, bought and sold their first house, and moved to Leland.

“I thought,” Oh my God, my life is over, I just did it all in a year, “said Sue.

They chose Leland because Kevin stayed here as a child and had fond memories of the area.

A laundry mistake was the catalyst for the business. Kevin shrunk some of Sue’s sweaters and instead of getting angry, she got clever. She redirected the sleeves as mittens for her young daughters, and when people started asking her where she got them, she knew she could make them and sell them to a wider audience.

“I thought, I’m going to run with this. So, I launched this kids line 27 years ago and the first year we promoted it, a lot of adult women said they would wear something like this. We we just answered the call and quickly changed gears. ”

For women, they started with a cardigan that they adorned with vintage buttons. Vests, women asked for jackets. They use each piece of wool sweaters, nothing is thrown away.

The business started in the basement of their house, initially, and worked only in the wholesale trade. Sue and Kevin would hit the road with their product at various craft, art and wholesale shows.

“The problem with art shows is that they are in the summer and selling wool in the summer is not a good mix,” said Kevin.

However, the two have obtained Baabaazuzu products at prestigious salons across the United States, and with a couple-run business that offers unique clothing, they have been well received by craft fair coordinators.

“It was before there were websites. It was truly an incredible time in our industry. These shows that we do are peculiar to handmade, made in America, so if the whole show does not concern that, there is always a segment that is and we are presented there. “

Their product is known to be sustainable and eco-friendly now, but 27 years ago, customers lost interest when they discovered that the clothes were made from second-hand woolen sweaters.

“Suddenly, they walk out of our booth saying,” I don’t think my client wants used clothes. “Fast forward maybe 10 years on our initiative and people said,” sign me up “or” double my order “. It was overnight.”

They source wool sweaters from salvage companies that buy across the country. They buy sweaters by the pound and when they are delivered to the Lac Leelanau store, they go through a cleaning and sorting process to decide which sweaters will work best to be transformed into which garment. The clothes are cleaned, sorted and cut at the Lac Leelanau store, and outsourced to be assembled in Manistee by Seams So Right.

These days, they spend a lot more time on their Lac Leelanau site than on the road during trade shows. They moved Operation Baabaazuzu to the red building on Sawmill Road in 2001. Although they still have a few shows, they sell a lot of pieces through their storefront, Etsy, Amazon and other retailers who sell their products. all over the United States. Their products are praised for its longevity and I always wonder how places continue to sell products so well made that they don’t often need to be replaced.

“We just have to rely on the people who come back for more because everything is different and one of a kind. As effective as your 12 year old gloves are, I’m sure we have a new color or design that speaks to you, ”said Sue.

Sue and Kevin have built a love, a business and a product that lasts and they have no plans to stop anytime soon. Baabaazuzu, a combination of the sound of a sheep and the nickname Sue, has made its mark in the world of sustainable fashion and in northern Michigan.

