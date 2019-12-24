advertisement

A series of reports from the past few months showed that Rockstar Games reveals Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) much faster than initially expected. Summer 2020, said a hip-hop group on social media, with a job on the studio’s website that apparently confirms that GTA 6 is under development. Weeks later we heard the potential location for the game, from a cryptic Rockstar tweet, that seemed to suggest that there might be an announcement nearby. However, if you were hoping to play GTA 6 on your brand new PS5 or Xbox Series X console next holiday season, you won’t like this leak.

A Twitter account named @PSErebus, which in the past made various claims about the launch and price of the PS5, recently said that GTA 6 is scheduled for release in the fall of 2021.

Both the PS5 and the new Xbox will be sold in the holidays in 2020, so buyers have to wait about a year to get hold of the long-awaited sequel to GTA 5. That said, GTA 5 will be available on both consoles, since the PS5 and Xbox series must be backwards compatible.

We cannot currently verify this and Rockstar is unlikely to spoil the surprise. However, the studio can tease and demonstrate the upcoming GTA episode at one of next year’s game events. After all, with all the hustle and bustle around the PS5 and Xbox Series X, studios will probably want to make different announcements about their incoming creations.

About a message that a few days ago said that the Xbox will have a significant advantage over the PS5 next year as it gets more launch games, including exclusive titles. If this GTA 6 rumor ends, neither Microsoft nor Sony can benefit from selling GTA bundles next Christmas.

Image source: Rockstar Games

