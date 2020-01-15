advertisement

This year’s St. Patrick’s Festival added a bunch of concerts for music fans to be very excited.

And some of them take place in places where you usually don’t have the opportunity to attend a concert.

On March 13, Super Furry Animals singer Gruff Rhys will play a solo exhibition in Christchurch Cathedral with a special Irish guest TBA.

On March 14, the Northern Irish / English alt-folk duo The Breath will perform at Peppercanister Church with piper Brìghde Chaimbeul and violinist Aidan O’Rourke. These two concerts are part of the SEODA cultural partnership with the Welsh and Scottish governments.

Meanwhile, Canadian electronics musician Jessy Lanza will play Lost Lane on March 13, and Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé, Denise Chaila and Guests will play at the Guinness Storehouse on March 14.

This is How We Fly with special guest Iarla Ó Lionáird will perform at the Liberty Hall Theater on Sunday March 15, and the world premiere of James Joyce’s Pomes Penyeach with Lisa Hannigan and guests will take place at the National Concert Hall on Monday March 16.

Colm Mac Con Iomaire with the Contempo Quartet will perform his latest album The river holds its breath, also on Monday March 16.

Other recently announced concerts include one on March 15, when the Dublin electronica duo, Mount Alaska, will also play Peppercanister Church. The couple, Stephen Shannon and Cillian McDonnell, released their first album “Wave Atlas: Season One” last November.

On March 16 and 17, the Dublin Gospel Choir will bring its happy noise to the same place. If you woke up early Sunday morning at the electric picnic, you will know how much adrenaline their exhilarating sound provides.

The St. Patrick’s Festival runs from March 13 to 17.

