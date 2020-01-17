advertisement

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, Matt Calvert scored a fierce goal, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in Denver on Thursday night.

Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Ryan Graves also scored for Colorado, which grabbed a four-game slide (0-2-2) and defeated the Sharks for the first time in its last five meetings in the regular season. San Jose surpassed the avalanche in last year’s Western Conference second-round play-off with a Game 7 home win.

Finishing up was Grubauer the first of the season and the 10th of his career. He has emptied San Jose twice in six games, and also emptied the Sharks in Game 4 of their playoff series last spring.

advertisement

Martin Jones had 34 saves for San Jose, which has lost two straight.

Avalanche got on the board early when Nichushkin slipped the boards left, went around Brent Burns defense and slipped the ball between Jones’ pads just 45 seconds into the game.

It was Nichushkin’s eighth goal of the season.

Colorado made it 2-0 with a late goal in the first period. Nazem Kadri won a face in the San Jose area back to Makar at this point, and the rookie sent a shot that handcuffed Jones, beating the keeper with 2.8 seconds left for Makar.

Colorado weathered an early push from San Jose to start second, and halfway increased its lead. Vladislav Kamenev won a faceoff with Joe Thornton, again at Graves, who once took a photo of Jones at 9:59. She scored Graves’ seventh goal this season.

The Sharks had an opportunity to cut the lead when they won the first opportunity of the game to play. Ahead of San Jose Barclay Goodrow tried to cross the ball into the Colorado area but Pierre-Edouard Bellemare put it in the neutral zone where Calvert caught it.

He skated to Jones and at the top of the crease fired the puck into the far side at 12:42. It was his 12th of the season.

– Starting the media level

advertisement