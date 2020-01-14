advertisement

Nick Fuentes, the 22-year-old conservative YouTuber and leader of the political movement “Groyper Army”, recently had his America First channel temporarily dismantled and his streaming privileges revoked for a week after the video sharing website checked its content would have.

On the morning of January 10th, Fuentes tweeted that he had received his “first channel strike”, which resulted in a typical week-long live stream ban, and said that “this is the beginning of the end for me on YouTube”:

It’s the beginning of the end for me on YouTube. I just got my first channel strike. I am not allowed to stream videos for a week.

– Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) January 10, 2020

Fuentes followed his first post with screenshots of news he had received from YouTube, notifying him that the ability to receive “super chats” was disabled on his channel and a video titled “Omar and Tlaib BANNED from Israel “was removed from America First Ep. 441 for violating its hate speech policy and that its channel had been demonized for at least 30 days:

– Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) January 10, 2020

– Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) January 10, 2020

The exact reason for the measures taken against Fuentes remains unclear, although this appears to be related to his hate speech violation.

Some speculated that the temporary bans and demonstrations were more a result of Google’s commitment to “prevent the next Trump situation”.

Neither Google nor YouTube had made any public statements at the time of writing.

Because of these penalties, Fuentes has stated that he will temporarily put the show on the Dlive streaming platform until the bans have expired.

