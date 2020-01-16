advertisement

Temperatures dipping to -9.6 C in White Rock – not including wind chill – prompted 24 people to seek overnight warmth at the city’s extreme weather shelter Wednesday.

The number was one-third as many as the volunteers were greeted at the Star Star on Tuesday – when 18 were searched for the night – and 14 percent more than 21 welcomed by the cold Monday.

Volunteer Coordinator Joan McMurtry confirmed Wednesday 24 was the first person on the White Rock site since the facility began opening for the season in November. Just the other night it has crept close to the same level, registering 22 guests, she said.

Surrey’s extreme weather shelters have also been busy, with those in the Downtown area operating “at all capacity,” said coordinator Jonquil Hallgate.

According to Environment Canada, overnight winds on Wednesday have reached up to 40km / h in the coastal city, with explosions pushing temperatures to a low of -11C.

The cold was not the coldest January 15 recorded in the last 100 years. This happened in 1950, when temperatures dipped to -14.4 C, according to historical data. In stark contrast, just two years ago, January 15 was the warmest the date has been since 1929, when mercury soared above the freezing mark, at 14.3 C.

Today’s (Thursday) high forecast is 1 C, much warmer than the coldest January 16 seen in the city in the last 100 years (in 1950, temperatures on this date dip to -13.9 C), but still much higher colder than the warmest of this date since 1929 – a balm of 12.8 C – recorded in 1944.

The highest snowfall in White Rock on this day since 1929 was recorded in 1932, at 17.8 cm.

– files by Lauren Collins

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

