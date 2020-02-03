advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the Iowa Caucus on Monday and New Hampshire’s area code just around the corner, several groups are preparing for the democratic presidential election in South Carolina on February 29.

The South Carolina State Election Commission announced that there has been a net increase of 30,000 registered voters in the past six months, which some political figures believe could trigger a perfect storm for South Carolina’s impact in the White House race.

“Frankly, South Carolina is a make-or-break state. If you can’t form a coalition to win in South Carolina, if we have a diverse range of voters from the first four states, how can you win on Super Tuesday, ”said Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The South Carolina democratic presidential primaries take place after voters in states like Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada have selected their candidates.

However, according to Kirk Randazzo, the chair of political science at the University of South Carolina, the Palmetto state offers a good overview of who could run until November.

“Historically, in the past 30 to 40 years, everyone who wins in South Carolina has won their party’s nomination, both Democrats and Republicans,” said Randazzo.

In this sense, according to Randazzo, practically all candidates will come to the Palmetto state next month.

“People who ended up in second, third, or maybe even fourth place will need South Carolina to improve or improve their chances of voting, and I think you’ll see the world go down in South Carolina,” said Randazzo ,

South Carolina State Election Commission’s Chris Whitmire said preparations have been made for the 2020 Democratic presidential election in the past few months. He says election workers are being trained and the new voting machines, which were first introduced for elections in 2019, are being prepared for the area code.

According to Whitmire, voters must ensure that their registration information is updated, especially if they have moved and are going to the correct polling station.

“Be ready to vote. So make sure your registration is up to date and ready for use. Think about something before you go to the voting booth so that you know how to mark your ballot paper so you can get in, vote, record your selection, cast your ballot paper, and get out so the next person can go through, “said Whitmire.

In the past five presidential election cycles, South Carolina voters, either Democratic or Republican, have chosen the candidate who ultimately won the White House this year.

