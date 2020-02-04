advertisement

Mrs. Natasha Karugire, who led the group of grateful citizens, the donation is a symbolic activity to show that they are still in solidarity with the UPDF and the children of the soldiers (PHOTO / with permission)

BOMBO – Grateful Citizens Group Uganda donated school materials to the Bombo Army High School in the Luwero District as part of civilian military activities to commemorate Tarehe Sita’s 39th birthday.

According to Natasha Karugire, who led the Group of Grateful Citizens, the donation is a symbolic activity to show that they stand together with the UPDF and the soldiers’ children at all times. “We appreciate the sacrifices of you (children) and your parents to make Uganda a better place where peace and development can coexist,” said Karugira.

Ms. Marcella Karekye

accompanying Ms. Karugire, noted that parents, students and staff at Bombo Secondary School are all a greater part of the peace enjoyed by all Ugandans. “We are thinking of you as you tirelessly serve this country in your various capacities,” she said.

UPDF Land Force Chief of Staff, Major General Leopold Kyanda, congratulated the group of grateful citizens for the gesture of love and generosity shown towards the UPDF in defending the cause of awareness of the population through education. “There is love in the air between the Ugandan people and the military, as evidenced by both universal primary education and universal secondary education,” said Major-General Kyanda. General Kyanda added that there can be no development if people stay behind.

Bombo S.S army director Mrs. Birungi Alice Baruga appreciated the donation which will improve the leverage effect of the school in the development of qualified young people.

The visiting delegation took a guided tour of the school and then donated year planners, pens, books and sanitary items to the school. The team also made cash contributions to the school to meet other needs that it was not carrying.

The function was also honored by the defense spokesman, Brigadier-General Richard Karemire, the head of education and sports, Brigadier-General Wilson Muhabuzi, the head of the UPDF spouse’s office, Ms. Rebecca Mugume, senior leaders of the UPDF and other local leaders.

