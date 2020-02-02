advertisement

It is time again for Punxsutawney Phil, seer of seer, Mode of sage, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary to make his annual forecast.

Legend has it that Phil will awaken from hibernation on February 2, and if he sees his shadow emerging from his burrow, there are still six weeks of winter. If our furry friend does not see his shadow, spring is coming quickly.

Pennsylvania Cable Network will broadcast live coverage from 6 February on Sunday 2 February.

Phil is expected to make his prediction around 7:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about Groundhog Day, an American tradition that is meant to predict when spring is coming.

facts:

February 2 is Groundhog Day.

The groundhog wakes up from hibernation on February 2.

If the groundhog sees its shadow when it comes out of its hole, there are still six weeks of winter.

If it does not see its shadow, spring arrives quickly.

This tradition started in Europe as Candlemas Day. Germans who settled in Pennsylvania around 1700 brought the custom to America.

The Punxsutawney Phil of Pennsylvania is the most famous, but more than a dozen states celebrate this with their own groundhogs, such as the Gen. Beauregard Lee and Buckeye Chuck in Ohio in Georgia.

Punxsutawney Phil – in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania:

His full name is “Punxsutawney Phil, seers of seers, Mode of sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.”

February 2, 1886 – The Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper announces this date as the first official Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.

Phil has correctly predicted the beginning of spring 100% of the time, according to his owners. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, the groundhog has “no predictive skills” in recent years.

1986 – Phil travels to Washington, DC to meet President Ronald Reagan.

1993 – Columbia Pictures releases the movie “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray in the lead role. In the years following the release of the film, crowds of up to 30,000 Gobblers visited Knob in Punxsutawney.

1995 – Phil appears in the show Oprah Winfrey.

January 27, 2010 – The animal rights group PETA suggests the use of a robotic groundhog instead of Punxsutawney Phil.

February 2, 2010 – For the first time, fans can register for a text message with Phil’s prediction.

February 2, 2018 – The Punxsutawney Phil of Pennsylvania sees his shadow and predicts another six weeks of winter.

