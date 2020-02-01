advertisement

YORK, PA. – From freezing temperatures at the beginning of the week to the mid-1940s, meteorologists are not entirely sure what Phil will predict on February 2, Groundhog Day.

At this point it is a kind of throw. But to bet, you may think that Phil doesn’t see his shadow in the forecast due to the cloudy sky – he predicts early spring for the second year in a row.

Why is Groundhog Day a thing and where does the legend come from? Here’s a look at his story, how accurate Punxsutawney Phil was and what forecasts for 2020 look like.

advertisement

What is the legend of Groundhog Day?

According to the legend:

When Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, there will be an early spring.

This is how the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club describes the tradition of February 2nd and marks the middle of winter.

Is the tradition scientific? Absolutely not.

Are there other furry, weather forecasting animals? Certainly. These include French Creek Freddie from West Virginia, General Beauregard Lee from Georgia, Buckeye Chuck from Ohio, Sir Walter Wally from North Carolina, Cajun Groundhog from Louisiana, Smith Lake Jake from Alabama, Jimmy from Wisconsin and Staten Island Chuck from New York (more complete Name: Charles G. Hogg).

But the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has made Phil the definitive groundhog in this quirky myth.

How accurate was Punxsutawney Phil in the past?

Let us not be carried away by his prediction. It turned out that tossing a coin could be as accurate as Phil. Since 1988, the marmot has been 14 times “right” and 18 times “wrong”.

In other words, in only 14 of the last 32 years, the national average temperature for the rest of February was what was expected based on the marmot’s forecasts.

Phil was “wrong” last year. He didn’t see his shadow, so there should have been an early spring. But February was colder than average in the United States.

The experts agree: “In the last few years of the analysis, there was no predictive ability for the marmot,” said the National Centers for Environmental Information of the NOAA.

This is the 134th year in which Phil made his prediction.

Predictions for 2020 in Punxsutawney

The National Weather Service predicts that it will be cloudy with a maximum of almost 40 degrees. They also request rain and snow showers.

AccuWeather predicts it will be significantly cloudy with a high of 39 and there is a chance of snow flurries.

The weather channel predicts a 40% chance of snow showers and a high near 36 degrees.

However, Phil will have the final say.

The forecast celebration begins on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney. Phil makes his prediction around 7:25 a.m.

advertisement