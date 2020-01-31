advertisement

Oakland Basketball had won the last six games between the two Horizon League schools, but could they beat Detroit Mercy on their home pitch?

At the 26th meeting between the two schools, which are only 26 miles apart, Oakland Basketball and Detroit Mercy want to gain a foothold in the Horizon League. In 2014, both schools started the # MetroSeries campaign to raise awareness of the rivalry game.

Before this game, the Golden Grizzlies had dominated the series since 2014 after winning the first five Metro Rivalry Cups and winning 11 of the last 12 games between the two programs. Oakland won the first encounter between the two teams this season against the Titans 78-69.

Since they last played against each other, the Golden Grizzlies have lost 7 of their last 8 games. Detroit Mercy has lost 4 of its last 8 games, but may be 11 points away from an 8-1 team at Horizon this season. The titans have defeated Northern Kentucky and Milwaukee in the league game as well as IUPUI and UIC last week. Oakland started the game with the first eight points and led with 20-6 with almost 11 minutes in the half, but then Detroit Mercy started to take the Golden Grizzlies in the lead.

Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller hit and pulled the foul to reduce Oakland’s lead to 10 and both teams began swapping baskets. The titans Chris Brandon had a two had a put-back dunk and then Alonde Legrand took a pass from the baseline and threw a thundering two-handed dunk. However, Oakland managed to reach the free throw line and make six free throws in the middle of the first half, with a double-digit lead for most of the first half. Antoine Davis for the Titans scored five direct points to reduce the Golden Grizzle lead to 7. In the first half, there was only a minute left. Oakland would go in half that leads 34-25.

Oakland’s biggest lead with 15 in the first half. The Golden Grizzlies had a clear lead over the titans in the first half and were 23 to 15 points ahead of the titans. Although Detroit Mercy shot only 13.3% from a distance and committed 10 fouls and turned the ball 8 times in the first half, it was only in the single digits at halftime.

Detroit Mercys Davis and Oaklands Rashad Williams each scored 12 points in the second half. Oakland scored the first six points of the second half and led with 37-25. In the second half it was almost 18 minutes. Davis hit his third three in the game to reduce Golden Grizzlies’ lead to 9. Then Willy Isiani made a long-range three to reduce the lead to 6 points, leaving just over 14 minutes.

Oakland was in dire straits when both Xavier Hill-Mais and Brad Brechting each received 4 fouls in the beginning of the second half and Tray Maddox Jr. never returned to the game in the second half. However, Williams had 20 points, and the second half was just over 12 minutes left, giving the Golden Grizzlies a 12 point lead.

When Detroit narrowed Mercy Oakland’s lead to nine points, Williams hit another three point and put the Golden Grizzlies in double digits again. The Titans Miller made another impressive game in added time to reduce Oakland’s lead to eight. Davis then hit twice in a row to eliminate the Golden Grizzlies. Only five minutes left, just over eight minutes.

Davis made two free throws just under seven minutes before the game started to narrow Oakland’s lead to just 4 points. The Golden Grizzlies Williams replied with a third place and extended Oakland’s lead to eight. Then he made two free throws to give him 30 points for the game, with five minutes remaining.

With just over two minutes in the game, Williams made a technical free throw foul to give Oakland the biggest lead in the Detroit Mercy game by 18 points. Williams ended the game as the top scorer with 37 points. The Golden Grizzlies end the game with a 77-64 victory over the titans. Oakland will travel to North Kentucky on February 6 and Detroit Mercy will also play Wright State on February 6.

