WASHINGTON – The Memphis Grizzlies waived security guard Dion Waiters on Sunday, three days after they took him over from Miami Heat in a three-team trade that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The waiters had been suspended from the heat three times this season, including a 10-game ban after a drug-related incident in a team plane.

The Grizzlies also received striker Justise Winslow from Miami and center forward Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota while sending Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill into the heat.

Waiters only played three games for Miami between his suspensions. His 10-game ban came in November after he decided to take cannabis-infused gums while traveling with the team to Los Angeles. When the flight landed, medical help was urgently needed.

He was also banned from the Miami season opener after complaining about the season, and then for six games in December for continuing to violate team guidelines.

