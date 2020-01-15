advertisement

DES MOINES – There is an unofficial checklist that most Democratic presidential candidates followed during their campaign in Iowa this caucus season.

Speak at the Iowa State Fair, the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding, and the Liberty and Justice Dinner. Travel the state by bus. Stop at as many cafes and restaurants as possible in as many of the state’s 99 districts as possible. And get to know the Bulldog Griff, the living mascot of Drake University (and a very good boy).

So far, the 7-year-old Griff has met at least 13 current and former candidates for the presidency in this caucus cycle. He is most greeted with his trademark: an apparently disinterested, I would rather take a nap – unless, of course, it is about goodies.

“That’s how he is,” said Erin Bell, the director of Drake’s live mascot program and Griff’s owner. “He has an even keel.”

Photo ops are expected to continue next week when the top polls for Drake arrive on January 14th, organized by CNN in partnership with the Des Moines Register.

“We want to be one of the things you know you need to do when you are in Iowa, when you are in Drake,” said Bell.

Future POTUS, out.#VoteGriff2020#VoteGriff#GriffOutTheVote@DrakeUniversitypic.twitter.com/5wUznYEy4E

– Griff the Mascot (@DrakeUGriff) January 15, 2020

Meeting of candidates

Griff holds only a few candidates on his list: former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former US representative John Delaney and US representative Tulsi Gabbard.

The bulldog even met Republican candidate Bill Weld on Wednesday, although Griff took a little time for a quick nap.

“Was he partisan for any of us?” Senator Cory Booker inquired at Des Moines last week before retiring. “I want him to meet me.”

In July, former Vice President Joe Biden crouched to speak with grips about Champ and Major, his German shepherd dogs. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told Griff in October that he and her Golden Retriever Bailey could be comrades.

The entire family of US Senator Michael Bennet came to the Mars Cafe in August to greet a dog. His youngest daughter Anne is a particularly big fan.

Former US MP Beto O’Rourke took a seat to massage the puppy’s ears during his visit to Drake, much to Griff’s delight. O’Rourke has since suspended his campaign.

“He really spent a lot of time with Griff, clearly, really happy to meet him,” said Bell. “Griff definitely knows when someone likes him.”

Griff, like the contestants, had unpleasant encounters. US Senator Kamala Harris of California was sitting in a chair behind him in the Mars Cafe in April when he dropped his noggin to the ground but left him in the air, his classic “downward grip” pose.

The then presidential candidate shrugged and laughed.

“He’s tired, but he doesn’t want to go all the way down because he knows he needs to go all the way back up,” Bell explained dog yoga.

So far, he has met the candidates when they came to campus or stopped nearby in school clubs like Papa Kenos. He often wears his red, white, and blue campaign tie, the “best $ 7 I’ve ever spent,” Bell said.

Griff’s fame has its advantages for Bell, who also meets people who are trying to become the next leader in the free world.

“It’s definitely a pretty wild experience,” she said.

A political animal

Griff, a former show dog who became Drake’s living mascot in 2015, got his first taste of the Caucuses at the Democratic Presidential Debate at Drake’s Sheslow Auditorium four years ago. The debate on January 14 will also take place in Sheslow.

He even found his way into the spin room after the debate, where candidates and their alternates shared their views on the night’s celebrations.

Just like four years ago, Griff also runs. However, don’t look for Griff’s names among the candidates listed in the latest Des Moines Register / CNN / Mediacom Iowa poll.

The “Vote Griff 2020” campaign aims to promote the voting and engagement of Drake, who has made a name for himself as a hotspot for journalists and political scientists in the first state in the USA.

Drake’s top dog will appear at campaign events where students can collect Griff buttons and posters.

And he will “do the rounds” with Bell on the day of the debate if he could meet Buttigieg.

Jason Noble, the communications director of Warren’s campaign in Iowa, said the senator would “love” seeing Griff again in the debate.

You or other candidates looking for the coveted grip recommendation might succeed with two things: snacks from his favorite store, bone-a-patreat in Des Moines, and earache.

“Would you help me get a dog?”

Griff is not the only dog ​​that appears on the dirt road.

When he first visited Iowa in February as an announced presidential candidate, Booker was asked by a child in Cedar Rapids if he had ever had a dog.

The New Jersey senator told 11-year-old Fayde Foens that if he was elected, he would like to get one.

“If I became President of the United States, would you help me get a dog?” He asked Foens to cheer him on.

At Des Moines’ Capital City Pride Fest in June, O’Rourke employees tried unsuccessfully to find Simon, a 6-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix labeled “Hi Beto!” In blue on the left.

But do you know who met Simon? Gideon Kidd, the 11-year-old from Cedar Falls, who runs the popular Twitter account “Ive Pet That Dog”.

I stroke Simon. It is a 6 year old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He was at the # PrideFestDSM Pet Parade and hoped to get to know @ BetoORourke. Simon is a sociable dog who likes to go out and meet people. He is so calm and friendly that he lets the children from the neighborhood climb on him. Pic.twitter.com / kvvaPKUMej

– I petted this dog (@IvePetThatDog) June 8, 2019

Kidd has kept an eye on the ongoing presidential competition and even attended a Warren event. He noticed that she and Buttigieg have dogs that he would like to pet, although he is not picky. (Warren has Bailey while the Buttigiegs own Truman and Buddy.)

“I’d like to pet everyone,” he said.

When asked if Bailey Warren could perform in Iowa prior to the February 3 gatherings, Noble said “the retriever’s travel itinerary is in the works”.

Registration reporter Tony Leys contributed information to this story. Austin Cannon covers the city of Des Moines for the registry. You can reach him at awcannon@registermedia.com or 515-284-8398.

