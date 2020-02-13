Two teenagers are expected to be charged with murder after a triple father’s body was found in the scrubland on the south coast of New South Wales almost two weeks ago. A suspected crime against gay hatred is an investigative line.

Police believe 56-year-old Peter Keeley used the Grindr dating app to meet another person before his body was found by a dog walker in Broulee at around 4:50 p.m. on February 2.

“There were a number of dating apps that were used, and one of those dating apps was Grindr. This seems to be a method of communication that connects him to one of the teenagers,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters in Sydney today.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested this morning and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station after three houses in the Broulee area were searched from 6 a.m.

Supt Doherty said he understood that “their parents were present” and at least one of the teenagers is still a student.

One of the boys was taken barefoot.

A post mortem carried out last week was inconclusive. However, the police said Mr. Keeley had suffered head and face injuries.

His hands and legs were taped, Nine messages reported.

“When the man’s body was found, he was wearing a dark blue sleeveless t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers,” the NSW police said in a statement.

Homicide detectives and local police established Strike Force Henrick to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Keeley’s death.

Last week, they posted pictures of a violet Honda Jazz with ACT number YFD 00H, which they believe Mr. Keeley drove between Canberra and Batemans Bay on the day of his death.

Supt Doherty said the teenagers who are friends will be brought to trial on Thursday afternoon.

“At this stage, you will be charged with murder based on the circumstances of how that person was found and what we are going to say in court,” said the homicide commander.

A reporter asked him if the police suspected “this was a gay hate crime”.

“There are a number of motives that I cannot speak about and cannot elaborate on, as it is suggested that these two teenagers be charged,” he said.

“It is still unclear to us whether this is one of the motives.

“We have to look at other considerations, such as: For example, whether there was drug-related information, whether it was robbery or whether it was some kind of hate crime. We are not sure yet. “

Mr. Keeley’s family made a statement about the police on Thursday afternoon.

“Our family is devastated and still has to accept that we lost Peter,” it says.

“One can only say that we are deeply affected by this tragedy and are still grieving.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from family and friends.

“Many thanks to the detectives from the NSW Police Force and the ACT Police who supported our family in this terrible time.

“As we continued to process this news, our family was requesting privacy at this time so that we could support Peter’s children.”

Mr. Keeley’s funeral took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Norwood Park Crematorium in the Canberra suburb of Mitchell.

He was a successful auctioneer and former president of the West Belconnen Junior Rugby League Football Club.

“West Belconnen JRLFC is saddened by the death of Peter ‘PK’ Keeley,” the club said in a Facebook post Monday. “Our thoughts were with Peter’s family at that time.”

Friends also paid tribute to the 56-year-old online.

“We always remember the good times! RIP PK xx Think with deepest sympathy to all of you at this time, ”said a family.

Another couple said, “Absolutely disappointed to learn of PK’s death. Rest in peace, old friend, you will never be forgotten.”