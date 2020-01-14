advertisement

LONDON (AP) – Dating apps, including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder, are revealing personal information to ad technology companies that may be in violation of European data privacy laws, Norwegian consumer group said in a report on Tuesday .

The Norwegian Consumer Council said it found “serious privacy breaches” in its analysis of how ghost online ad companies track and profile smartphone users.

The council, a government-funded nonprofit group, commissioned cybersecurity company Mnemonic to study 10 Android mobile apps. He found that the apps sent user data to at least 135 different third-party services involved in advertising or behavioral profiling.

“The situation is completely out of control,” said the council, urging European regulators to apply the strict general data privacy regulation, or GDPR. He said that the majority of apps did not provide users with legally compliant consent mechanisms.

The council has taken action against some of the companies it has examined, by filing formal complaints with the Norwegian data protection authority against Grindr, the mobile application advertising platform owned by Twitter MoPub and four technology companies. advertising. Grindr has sent data including users’ GPS location, age and gender to other companies, the board said.

Twitter said it had disabled Grindr’s MoPub account and was investigating the matter “to understand the sufficiency of Grindr’s consent mechanism.”

Grindr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The MyDays period tracking app and the Perfect 365 virtual makeup app were also part of the apps sharing personal data with advertising services, the report said.

