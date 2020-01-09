advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Now that the Chirstmas are over and we have started a new year, today is the last day that the beautiful tree you were going to celebrate is being recycled.

You don’t have to worry about just throwing it on the curb with your garbage, but give your tree new life.

Today, January 9th, is the last day that Keep the Midlands Beautiful accepts trees for the “Grinding of the Greens” at various locations in the Midlands.

Remember, before you donate the tree, you need to do the following:

Remove the tree from the stand

Remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel

Remove the tarpaulin, sheets, or bag you are holding

Remove cords, cable ties, or wires

Donate only your unwanted trees. Garlands, wreaths and other greenery are NOT accepted.

Starting January 11, you can buy green mulch from donated trees at the State Farmers Market.

You can click HERE for more information about the program. Below are locations where you can drop your tree.

