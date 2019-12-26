advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – After the Christmas holidays are over, you may be looking for a place to throw this tree away. You don’t have to worry about just throwing it on the curb with your garbage, but give your tree new life.

Starting today, Thursday, December 26, 2019, Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again hosting the Greens Grinding at various locations in the Midlands. Before you donate the tree, you need to do the following:

Remove the tree from the stand

Remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel

Remove the tarpaulin, sheets, or bag you are holding

Remove cords, cable ties, or wires

Donate only your unwanted trees. Garlands, wreaths and other greenery are NOT accepted.

The event runs until January 9, 2020. After that, you can pick up mulch for free at the State Farmers Market on January 11.

advertisement

You can click HERE for more information about the program. Below are locations where you can drop your tree.

advertisement