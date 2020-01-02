advertisement

The 28-year-old had remained low at the start of the season and was far from his best after returning to practice despite reaching the semifinals of the US Open and the Paris Masters.

Dimitrov said that 2019, where he could not win the title, was “quite a journey”.

“It will be a year that I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said on the eve of the first event of the Sydney ATP Cup kick-off in Sydney, his warmth at the Australian Open Grand Slam.

“Yes, now the body is testing pretty well. I still control my work, many things that I go through.

“I myself am on the right track. I’m not in a hurry, which is also a good thing. “

The shoulder issue was Dimitrov’s first major injury, and he said he plans to limit the number of his competitions, particularly at the start of the season.

The new era of tennis begins with the ATP Cup

“I’m not going to force myself to run tournaments too early and really take care of the body. That’s the number one thing, “said Dimitrov, who now occupies 20.

“It is clear that I have not competed for almost four months of the year, and that in itself has raised doubts, and a lot has been thrown into the rankings and so on.

“But at the same time I was able to recover as quickly as possible, and I hope I am now in a place that can only recover. I’m really going to focus on that. “

He not only plays in the ATP Cup for Bulgaria, but also captures the team, a new experience that he enjoys.

“It is difficult, there is no doubt about it,” he said.

“It’s always been my dream to always be on the other side of the good side, and I think being a coach is never easy.

“I don’t know that I’ll be a good coach. I can only share my experience and my thoughts with the boys. ”

The ATP Cup, which kicks off on Friday (Jan. 3), includes six groups divided into six groups in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, eight of which have left the round robin to compete in the knockout round.

