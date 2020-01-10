advertisement

Antoine Griezmann blamed Barcelona’s Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid on Thursday for his team’s mistakes and his former club’s best legs.

Barcelona came from behind to lead 2-1 thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Griezmann and then saw the efforts of Gerard Pique and Messi excluded from the VAR.

Atletico won it through the late goals of Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, with Griezmann offering his thoughts after the match.

advertisement

“I don’t know what happens. I think we lost because of our mistakes and they had cooler legs in the end. We struggled and have to work hard now to keep moving forward.”

“We all made mistakes, I missed a pass and they scored after … They are the mistakes that cost you a Champions League, a league …”

Source | Movistar (through Sport)

The win means Atletico play Real Madrid in Sunday’s final, while La Liga champions Barcelona and Copa del Rey Valencia go back to Spain.

advertisement