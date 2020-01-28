advertisement

The UPDF jet ranger crashed at Gomba, killing all the members on board (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The two UPDF officers who died in the helicopter crash in the district of Gomba on Tuesday January 28, 2020 have been identified.

The officers are Lt. Benon Wakalo, from the Manafwa district in eastern Uganda, and Maj Naome Karungi, from the Ntungamo district in western Uganda. They served in the Uganda People’s Defense Air Force, the aviation branch of the Ugandan army.

Major Karungi, who has piloted helicopters for over 15 years since 2005, joined the military after graduating in social work in economics from Makerere University. After completing her cadet training, she joined a flight school, kick-starting her pilot career. She obtained her first training at Soroti Flying School, where she trained for three years in the basics of control and aircraft in motion.

The AF302 military jet ranger crashed during a training mission, Brig. Richard Karemire, spokesman for the UPDF, said.

Ugandans from all walks of life went to social media to mourn the deceased.

Tabu Butagira published “A sad day for my country, Uganda and our soldiers. These two young officers, Lieutenant Benon Wakalo and Major Naome Karungi, died in a helicopter accident today. Members of the uniformed and intelligence forces take the greatest risk to keep us all safe. We mourn their loss with the families who made them selfless in our country. Will their souls get a deserved rest. “

Innocent Mwine wrote: “Karungi wanyita. Why die so young? I remember talking to you as soon as you got your maj. I feel so bad about losing a young, handsome, professional, God-fearing senior specialist, and a friend of my wife’s. Rest in peace Afande. “

Ambrosio Mukiga Wazabanga Barigye wrote: “Oh no … I really watched her interview on NTV at one point and she was really a determined pilot. That his soul rests in peace.”

Robert N. Musoke: “Oh no. I watched her interview not so long ago. I admired her as a woman who had accomplished so much in an area like military aviation. May his soul rest in eternal peace. “

Julius Ruchogoza: “Oh my God Afande Karungi my friend, my elder. I have personally traveled with you several times. Now that God has decided, may your soul rest in peace my hero. “

Nak Mic: “This woman fought and died in the service of her country. She trained in military style: slept on metal camp beds, walked and lived under military discipline. It deserves all the honor we give to our war heroes. That his soul rests in peace.”

