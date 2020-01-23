advertisement

At the moment, getting information about the long-term future of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 is far from easy. After all, Justin Chambers’ departure shook the show and the fan base. What makes it all the more confusing is the lack of information that is currently available.

We were hoping that there would be more information about Alex Karev and his future now, but that didn’t quite happen. Instead, it turned out that part of the winter premiere was made with show runner Krista Vernoff before the news about Chambers was released. There is a certain amount of mystery associated with what will happen to the characters – even though we are having a fascinating new joke.

In a conversation with TVLine, Vernoff confirmed that there will be a significant mental health story at some point in the upcoming episodes. What does that mean? In short, we will have a chance to see someone dealing with serious, devastating issues.

Given what is happening to Alex in the story right now, it’s fair to speculate that Camilla Luddington’s character from Jo might be somehow involved in this story. However, this has not been confirmed, and another potential candidate could be Maggie, given the recent struggles and the events that have occurred to a member of her own family after her treatment. There are also some other options, mainly because mental health problems can come from nowhere. Tom Koracick is another interesting candidate because he sometimes uses his highest arrogance to hide some deep pain he has under the surface.

Don’t expect a solution when it comes to this storyline – after all, Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 returns with a Station 19 crossover and that will take up part of the primary storytelling time.

Who do you think could be the focus of Grey’s Anatomy’s 16th season crossover? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

