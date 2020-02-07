advertisement

Ready for the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 16, episode 13 when it airs on ABC? This is an episode that offers some answers but also raises a number of other questions. Take, for example, whether DeLuca can find out what’s going on with his patient Suzanne. (Good news, Sarah Rafferty fans – she’ll stay here for a while.)

For more insight into Grey’s Anatomy videos Remember to see some of the latest at the end of this article! Remember as soon as this happens subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist. We’ll get more news soon …

In this episode we have the opportunity to learn a little more about the developments at DeLuca, but also about Amelia, who is trying to find out what the future will be like. Expect a lot of emotions and we also hope the baby is Link as Caterina Scorsone’s character has been through so much. How much more are you going to get them to go through all the emotions? (Even though we end up seeing Owen as the baby’s father, we hope that Link decides to stay with her – he wanted to know the truth, but that’s not a death sentence if the baby isn’t his.

advertisement

Below is CarterMatt’s full summary of episode 13 of Grey’s Anatomy, season 16, with more news on upcoming topics:

DeLuca can’t figure out what’s going on with his incurable patient Suzanne, and he turns to a diagnostic genius, Dr. Riley from UCSF for help. Bailey reports to Joey, a foster child that Ben brought with him in Gray Sloan. Meanwhile, Amelia gets the results of her paternity test and Jo confronts her about how she treats Link.

Similar news – Make sure that you now get some additional information about Grey’s Anatomy

What do you think when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 13?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay here for more news about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC6iXBk8XW8 (/ embed)

advertisement