advertisement

Next week comes Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 11, and you’ll see many stories continue. For this purpose, you also have the opportunity to raise a few questions for which there may not be time in the off-season this Thursday. For example, take some things that are going on with Maggie. She still fluctuates about what happened to her cousin and what responsibility she bears for it. Some other characters may try to help her, but will she find a sense of closure? Will she be able to move forward? We feel that this is easier said than done.

Would you like to receive more news about Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then take a look at some of the latest discussions at the end of this article! After doing just that, remember here subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full show playlist. We will have more news there!

In this episode, Bailey will go back to work after her devastating miscarriage, consider Meredith about her romantic future and Amelia think about her own future with Link. She wants to be with him, but also realizes that she may have to apologize that her baby could belong to Owen instead of him.

advertisement

For a few more details, be sure to read the full episode 11 episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16:

Richard finds out that Maggie Gray has left Sloan and is concerned about how she deals with the death of her patient, who was her estranged cousin. Bailey returns to work after a personal break, although Koracick doesn’t make her first day as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia has an update for Link about her pregnancy.

Don’t expect all of these storylines to be solved in this episode alone. For Maggie in particular, we imagine that we won’t get immediate answers to your questions. Be prepared for it.

Similar news – Find out now about Grey’s Anatomy, including reviews and more

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 11?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay here if you want more series news. (Photo: ABC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDT1ETc97M8 (/ embed)

advertisement