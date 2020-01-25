advertisement

Does Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Episode 11 set up another love triangle? In the end it may not be the case, but we definitely have the feeling that they want you to believe it – and in the end this wish may be enough to keep the audience on their toes.

Here’s what we know about Meredith Gray – her relationship status with Andrew DeLuca is beyond any doubt. It feels like they’re done in some way, but are they really? There are still question marks and secrets, and the two could talk about it on Thursday. We understand why DeLuca felt like it did earlier this season, but he has to recognize that Meredith had some other very important things on her mind at the time their relationship stalled. Think about her work to make sure she gets her license back.

Then there is the presence of a Cormac Hayes, also known as McWidow. What we know about this character is that he is a father, he did a hard job in the hospital, but he has a big heart. He seems to be offering Meredith coffee in the promo – that might just be a friendly, platonic thing between colleagues, but the promo clearly wants us to think it’s something more. We have to wait and see whether that is true or not … but we cannot say that we are shocked by the idea that Grey’s Anatomy producers want to make a mountain out of a metaphorical molehill.

We’ll see if something more happens to Cormac, but there’s also enough relationship drama that fits the story. Take, for example, what’s going on with Amelia. We hope that she and Link will be fine after the disclosure of paternity, which will definitely happen.

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 11?

