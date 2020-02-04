advertisement

It looks like Patrick Dempsey is preparing an epic TV return. This time he does it at CBS.

According to a new report that is currently being received by TVLine, Dempsey is ready to play a leading role in the potential CBS project Ways & Means. This is a pilot drama by Without a Trace executive producer Ed Redlich, for which a pilot order is currently pending – and which could develop into another based on Dempsey’s commitment. Patrick will play a powerful Congress leader who has faded a little over time – a long period of time in Washington can easily do that to someone. Fortunately, someone will help him regain his trust in the form of a young MP from the opposite party. What makes this so interesting is that this show on paper depicts two politicians from different parties who are actually working together. We do not see exactly that in the current political climate.

We could easily see why CBS wanted a show like this since they recently said goodbye to another of their political dramas in Ms. Secretary. With Ways & Means you have the chance to return to the political sphere without dividing the audience. They fully recognize that they have viewers who are Democrats and Republicans, and they won’t want to cut out much of their audience. Whether someone chooses this premise or not is a completely different story and we may not get a clear answer until this show airs at some point.

advertisement

In his time since leaving Grey’s Anatomy (a decision that seemed to be sparked by his own interest in moving on), Dempsey has focused on a few other endeavors. He is a huge presence in the racing community and is also working to give something back to charity.

Similar news – Find out now about Grey’s Anatomy, including further updates to what’s ahead

Do you want to see a new show with Patrick Dempsey?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay here for more information on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

advertisement