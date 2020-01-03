advertisement

Gretchen Carlson moderates an interview series from Blumhouse TV.

In cooperation with the studio, the former Fox News presenter has developed and moderated a series in which guests discuss current, provocative topics, including #MeToo and the development of the movement. Blumhouse is the studio of Showtime’s Roger Ailes Limited series “The Loudest Voice”, in which Carlson was played by Naomi Watts. It was also played by Nicole Kidman in Jay Roach’s film “Bombshell”.

“Since I filed my lawsuit three years ago, it has been my passion to tell the stories of brave women and give a voice to the voiceless,” said Carlson. “I am very happy about the partnership with Blumhouse because I continue to research indescribable stories and create a platform for the necessary discussions.”

Carlson, who left Fox News in 2016, made a number of documentaries with A + E Originals last year, which she moderated and produced as an executive producer.

“Gretchen is one of the most respected news anchors and an excellent proponent of empowering women. Since the development of “The Loudest Voice” our respect for them has only increased, “said Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman, co-presidents of Blumhouse TV.” We see a kindred spirit in Gretchen who is not afraid Shining light that others may not dare to look at, and we are pleased that she has made Blumhouse a home. “

Carlson is represented by ICM and managed by Ashley Bekton and Untitled Entertainment.

