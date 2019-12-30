advertisement

LONDON – Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has taken the world by storm. Over the course of a year, she has organized a worldwide school strike, attended a UN conference, consulted with some global leaders (and outraged others), and won numerous awards for her work in spreading the word. of environmental awareness.

However, her father, Svente Thunberg, told the BBC he was not supportive of his daughter skipping school for the strike and thought it was a “bad idea” for him to canvas the “front line” of the war against climate change.

“She stopped talking … she stopped going to school,” he said. Before the strike, he said his daughter had struggled with depression for three to four years and even refused to eat – “the ultimate nightmare for a parent,” Svente said.

advertisement

To help her improve, he began spending more time with Greta and her sister, Beata, at their family home in Sweden. The family also sought help from doctors, who ultimately diagnosed Greta with autism – a condition she has repeatedly said helped her “see things out of the box”.

Since becoming a climate activist, Greta has become “happier”, Svente said, and is now in a “very good place”. “She jumps around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun,” he said. “You think it’s not common now because it’s special and it’s very popular and all that stuff. But to me she’s an ordinary kid now – she can do all the things other people can.”

He attributes the change in his daughter’s state of mind to the reason she supports her activism and accompanies her on her travels. “I did all these things, I knew they were the right thing to do … but I didn’t do it to save the climate, I did it to save my baby,” he told the BBC. “I have two daughters and to be honest they are all there for me. I just want them to be happy.”

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, participates in the Global Strike For Future movement on a global day of student protests aimed at sparking world leaders in action on climate change on March 15, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pontus LUNDAHL / TT / AFP News Agency

Since becoming famous, the teenage activist has also had to deal with an internet abuse problem, targeting her appearance and behavior. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called Thunberg “a jerk” this month. Trump has said on Twitter that he has to work on her anger management problem.

A video of the 16-year-old Swedish campaign that gave Trump what the media described as a “death sting” at a U.N. climate summit. in New York in September went viral on social media. Trump has questioned climate science and is pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement on Global Warming 2015.

In an interview with the BBC radio program today, to which she was the guest editor on Monday, Thunberg said talking to Trump at a United Nations global warming summit would have been a waste of time since he would not was paying attention.

Asked what he would have said to the president if they had spoken, Thunberg said: “Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because of course he is not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me ?

“So I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t waste my time,” she said.

She also appeared to remove personal attacks, calling them ridiculous. “Those attacks are just ridiculous because they obviously mean nothing,” she said. “I think it certainly means something – they’re terrified of young people making the change they don’t want – but it’s just evidence that we’re actually doing something and that they see us as a kind of threat.”

Svente said she had dealt very well with “fake news, all the things people try to fabricate about her, the hatred she generates” while in the spotlight of global media. “Honestly, I don’t know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She sees it as funny,” he said.

Swedish adolescent climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a climate strike at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 18, 2019.

Amber Bracken /

Reuters

Thunberg came to world attention when she launched a grassroots campaign at the age of 15, bypassing school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament. The protests have inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change.

Thunberg, who was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, said becoming an activist had helped save him from the depression he had previously suffered.

She also spoke on Monday’s BBC program with veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough, telling her how his nature documentaries had inspired her.

“You have aroused the world,” the 93-year-old Attenborough said in response to Thunberg, adding that she had achieved things “that many of us who have worked on this issue for 20 years have failed to do.”

The young man joined activists outside the Swedish parliament this month after four months of traveling overseas to attend climate conferences in New York and Madrid.

“I hope I won’t have to sit in the Swedish parliament for a long time. I hope I won’t have to be a climate activist anymore,” she said Monday, adding that she looks forward to returning to school in August.

“I just want to be like everyone else. I want to be educated and just like a normal teenager.” (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Gareth Jones)

advertisement