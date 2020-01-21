advertisement

Greta Thunberg delivered a scathing message at the business elite gathering in Davos: Everyone is talking about climate change, but no one is doing anything.

Its appearance at the opening of the World Economic Forum was a startling sign that the debate over how to stop global warming has become mainstream in business circles. However, only a handful of executives from the oil, gas and coal industry that are primarily responsible for warming the planet have been seen attending the panel at which Thunberg spoke Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump used his speech at the event to defend the benefits of boosting US oil and gas production and to carry out a thinly veiled attack on those who warn of near-term environmental disaster.

US President Donald Trump addresses a special speech at the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. World leaders, influential leaders, bankers and policymakers attend 50 meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos from 21 – 24 January.

Jason Alden /

Bloomberg

“Climate and environment are a hot topic right now, thanks to the young people pushing,” the 17-year-old Thunberg said at the Swiss ski resort, where about 3,000 business and political leaders gather each year. “Nothing has been done yet, as global CO2 emissions have not decreased.”

The words of a Swedish activist came as the World Economic Forum rang a climate change alarm. This year and for the first time on record, environmental risks occupy the group’s top five concerns, while corporate executives say they are increasingly concerned about environmental issues. But young activists in Davos said none of this is enough.

Thunberg is giving importance to the Davos meeting, which for years has suffered from criticism that it was largely a billionaire’s playground where the rich debated among themselves without hearing outside voices. On Tuesday, there was a full room on this first panel at 08:30 in the afternoon involving young activists – something relatively unusual for a climate change event in Davos.

The climate change debate is forcing businesses to respond to demands to stop carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. While some have been slow to embrace war, leaders at Davos pointed out that general views from within the business community have changed dramatically over the last decade or more, shifting from denial to questioning science to full acceptance. .

“I’ve been in Davos for over a decade and I see behind the scenes, among senior executives, a huge shift in the perception of climate change risk,” said Marco Dunand, head of Mercuria Energy Trading SA, one of the traders. the largest oil company in the world. “It’s not just talk: it’s translating into billions of dollars in energy transition investments.”

The language of activists has made its way to boards around the world as well. In another breakfast panel in Davos, Iberdrola SA Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Galan called on companies to shut down coal-fired plants in order to curb emissions.

“We are in a hurry, we must move fast,” he said. “There is a lot of money available, free money, free technology, competing technology and political decision making in many countries to do so. Let’s not go on with delay and delay “

Meeting Trump

Trump landed in Davos on Tuesday morning and was welcomed by the words “Act on Climate,” engraved on snow on a hill near the helicopter landing area. He did not mention the topic in his forum speech later in the day, focusing instead on America’s growing economy and recording oil and gas production.

“This is not a time for pessimism, this is a time for optimism,” Trump said as he looked at Thunberg from the audience. “We have to reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the legacy of yesterday’s disaster indicators. “

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after US President Donald Trump’s speech at the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020.

Denis Balibouse /

REUTERS

The first and only meeting of the President and activist last year became immediately viral after Thunberg was filmed angrily watching Trump. While they have never talked face to face, they both seem to follow each other closely on Twitter.

“Greta has to work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”, Trump tweeted in December shortly after the activist was named Person of the Year by Thunberg did not respond directly, but changed her Twitter biography to “A teenager working on her anger management problem.”

Three-day March

Hundreds of climate activists will arrive in Davos on Tuesday after a three-day march through the Swiss Alps. Protesters will gather at the ski resort and stage a demonstration demanding the end of the World Economic Forum. Companies that have been participating in Davos for the past five decades hold a great deal of responsibility for today’s climate crisis, activists say.

“We are tired of empty promises. But we have hope,” said Puerto Rican activist Salvador Gomez-Colon. “We don’t wait years to see the change we want to see.”

Climate activists participate in a march to highlight climate change issues at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), through the Chlus Gorge along the Landquart River near Landquart, Switzerland on January 19, 2020.

Arnd Wiegmann /

REUTERS

Thunberg called on businesses, governments and the media to listen to scientists. She cited research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from 2018 that concluded that the carbon budget – the amount that can be released while still keeping global warming limited to a specific level – stands at 340 gigatons of carbon dioxide and that, at current emission levels it will disappear in less than eight years.

“Since last summer I have been repeating these numbers over and over in every speech,” she said. “I know you don’t want to talk about it. I assure you that I will keep repeating these numbers until you do.”

