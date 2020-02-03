advertisement

She may be only 17 years old, but Greta Thunberg has achieved much more than most of us could ever dream of.

Oh, and she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time in a row. No problem.

Two Swedish politicians, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, proposed Thunberg for the 2020 award and said they “worked hard to get politicians to open their eyes to the climate crisis”.

Measures to reduce our emissions and comply with the Paris Agreement are therefore also an act of peace.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the prestigious award was Sunday February 2nd. Thunberg was her second after being nominated by three Norwegian politicians last year.

In fact, the climate activist has long been the favorite that won the honor last year, at least in the betting world, since Thunberg was the bookmaker’s favorite who won on April 7th.

For those of you who are relatively new to bets like me, a £ 10 bet will only return £ 15.71. In other words, the teenager was a pretty safe bet.

Ultimately, however, the award went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts for “peace and international cooperation”. His peace agreement with Eritrea ended a 20-year military stalemate after the border war between 1998 and 2000.

At that time, some critics expressed doubts about Thunberg’s chances of winning and cited her age and qualifications as reasons why she should not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

However, I would argue that such things have little bearing on their suitability for the price, primarily because they have more influence than some (most) world market leaders – who are largely significantly older than them and highly qualified in their field , however, have withdrawn in view of the worsening climate crisis.

In Donald Trump’s case, it’s even worse since the President of the United States wasn’t just there. Instead, he actively aggravated the situation, repeatedly denying climate change and even withdrawing from the Paris Agreement as soon as he became president.

The 17-year-old, on the other hand, has triggered a massive worldwide movement and has actually done something by encouraging people to stand up and take action.

No wonder that she received a second nomination for perhaps the most prominent award in the world.

