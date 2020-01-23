advertisement

More than a week has passed in January, and yet it seems that this cruel month has lasted forever.

None of my healthy Christmas dishes taste good, and my last fives dry up like leaves on a bonfire that crushes the debt. And to make matters worse, I was just reminded of the fragility of mankind in the face of a disaster.

Yup. The doomsday clock has just advanced to midnight by 100 seconds, and weekend drinks can’t come early enough.

Allow me to thoroughly ruin your Thursday for you, those who are happily unfamiliar with this harbinger of fate. The Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists updates the Doomsday Clock every year.

This dark clock is meant to warn the public how close we are to destroying the planet. It’s not an actual countdown, of course, but it is frighteningly reminiscent of the damage we humans continue to do.

In three of the last four years, the doomsday clock has come closer to midnight. Although it remained in 2019, the minute hand was advanced 30 seconds in 2018 and raised to two minutes before midnight.

The end of the world clock was brought forward to two and a half minutes before midnight in 2017, a difference of three minutes to midnight compared to 2016. Basically we as a species suck and have to make drastic changes to prevent these fateful hands from ticking further.

The metaphorical clock was first created in 1947 when the nuclear war was the greatest threat to humanity, namely the nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

This year, the three factors contributing to this deterioration are nuclear weapons, cyber-based disinformation and, of course, climate change.

The website of the Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists states:

Regarding the bulletin and the doomsday clock, the world has entered the area of ​​two-minute warning, a time when the danger is high and the error rate is low. The moment requires attention and new, creative answers.

If decision-makers continue to act and claim that it is no more urgent to be within two minutes than in the past, citizens around the world should rightly repeat the words of climate activist Greta Thunberg and ask, “How dare you ? “

Regarding the growing threat of climate change, a press release from the Nuclear Scientists Bulletin highlighted how this issue came to the fore in 2019 thanks to the work of young, passionate demonstrators:

Public awareness of the climate crisis grew over the course of 2019, mainly due to mass protests by young people around the world. Despite this, government measures to combat climate change are still far from meeting the challenge ahead.

National delegates made good speeches at last year’s UN climate change meetings, but made few concrete plans to further limit carbon dioxide emissions that disrupt the Earth’s climate.

This limited political response occurred in a year in which the effects of man-made climate change manifested in one of the warmest years to date, extensive forest fires, and a faster-than-expected melting of the glacial ice.

2019 was the year teenage activist Greta Thunberg was named Time Person of the Year after inspiring thousands of young people around the world to rise and call for more action against climate change.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has advised nations to publicly address the temperature target set in the Paris Agreement, which limits warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

To achieve this, industrialized countries should rapidly reduce emissions, go beyond “initial, inappropriate commitments”, and at the same time support developing countries to bypass the “anchored fossil fuel-intensive patterns”.

But did you know that the moderator does not drive the car? If you are not aware of how the format works: Corden picks up an accidental celebrity (because she has to get to work or an elaborate story) and they sing and write: “https: // www.” .unilad.co.uk / film-and-tv / the-people-have-just-realized-james-corden-doesn’t-drive-the-carpool-karaoke-auto / “title = ” Read more “> … U003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “: u003cdiv class = ” Media balance container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp – image-750496 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car-Towed.jpg “alt =” People just noticed that James Corden is not driving the carpool karaoke car. ” Width = “1200” height = “630” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car-Towed.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/James-Corden- carpool-karaoke-car-towed-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / James-Corden-Carpool-Kar aoke-Car-Towed-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car-Towed-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car- Towed-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/01/James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car-Towed-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” ( maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan class = “media-credit”> @ zolihonig / Twitter u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> James Cordens u003cem> Carpool Karaoke u003c / em> is a fan segment on u003cem> The Late Late Show u003c / em>. But did you know that the moderator doesn’t drive the car? U003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> If you don’t know how the format works: Corden picks up a random celebrity u003ca href = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/tag/ celebrity “rel =” noopener noreferrer “target =” _ blank “> Star u003c / a> (because they have to get to work or have an elaborate story) and they sing and dance throughout the endless journey. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, while it looks like Corden is the one sitting behind the wheel, a href = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/tag/ twitter “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer “> Twitter u003c / a> exposé has revealed the car, in fact, is towed by – shock! – another vehicle. U003c / p> n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove- iframe ” src = “// www.unilad. co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6125890826001 “allow fullscreen webkit to be fullscreen mozallowfullscreen> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Twitter user u003ca href =” https: // twitter .com / zolihonig / status / 1220138926116982785 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> @ zolihonig”, wrote in the tweet: ‘Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber film u003cem> carpool karaoke u003c / em> and that’s why I have trust problems – he doesn’t even drive! Next, they’ll tell us that his friends * don’t * really need a ride. ‘ U003c / p> n u003cp> People are obviously shocked by the revelation, because the original tweet generates more than 201,000 likes and 61,000 retweets. Interactive class. n003cdiv class = “interactive s interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data conversation = ” none “data width = ” 500 “data-dnt = ” true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> It should be 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙋𝙐𝙇𝙇 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙋𝙐𝙇𝙇 u003c / p> n u003cp>. SᴜᴇAᴜᴇJɴɴᴀ 📨 📨.𝚂.𝙼 (@sueannajoe_) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/sueannajoe_/status/1220192074974167040? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” relow = ” n ” U003c u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = ” https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “character set = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> A shocked fan replied: ‘I have respected James Corden all the time for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time: but now I feel cheated. Even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest were just a lie. Another user wrote: “I’ve always wondered how safe it is how the police didn’t pull them over, I thought they had police cars to guard them back and forth and a busy street to shoot , I never thought they would pull the car. (sic) ‘ u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data conversation = “none ” data width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> I always wonder how safe it is how the police didn’t pull it over, I thought They had police cars guarding them back and forth and an unoccupied street to do the shooting. I never thought they would pull the car. U003c / p> n u003cp> – Kemanamana (@kemanamana) u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/kemanamana/status/1220198065895768064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> January 23, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-conversation = “none ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “en ” dir = “ltr”> Security comes first! This way you can do the following: u003ca href = “https: //t.co/VYuzMWuIox ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/VYuzMWuIoxu003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – Gaby (@opssbored) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/opssbored/status/1220206603091218432? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 23, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https://platform.twitter.com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> However, some enthusiastic viewers have noticed that this is a fairly recent decision by the production team in the past people saw on the street how Corden actually drove the celebrities around, for example from Katy Perry to One Direction. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-conversation = “none” data-width = “500” data-dnt = ” true “>” n “lang =” en “dir =” ltr “> One direction was real. Here is the proof: u003ca href = “https: //t.co/T3cX3bMdGj ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/T3cX3bMdGju003c/a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – georgia⁷ (@ 7BTSaf) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/7BTSaf/status/1220314327594434560? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 23, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = ” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> The towed car makes a lot of sense – think back to Gavin and Stacey>. As part of the behind-the-scenes additional program for the Christmas special, Corden’s car is essentially towed away so as not to endanger the safety of the actor or other road users. U003c / p> n u003cp> For some viewers, it was always clear that Corden didn’t really drive the car. A user tweeted: “It’s a bit obvious if you pay attention. It was good for them, security comes first! ‘ Interactive class interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-conversation = “none” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “en” dir = “ltr”> This is how most are of these recordings 😂 u003c / p> n u003cp> – YT: AJSReactions (@Ajsreaction) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/Ajsreaction/status/1220160747587743744? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _blank “rel = ” nofollow “> January 23, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https: //platform.twitter. com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Another wrote: ‘I knew it was a bit impossible for a Brit to driving on US streets while he sings loudly! “” There you have it, another TV trick has been exposed. What will you tell me next that the kids who didn’t master the challenges in Raven didn’t really died? If you have a story you want to send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-23T15: 31: 50 ” , “publishedAtUTC”: “2020 -01-23T15: 31: 50Z,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-23T15: 32: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T15: 32: 29Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 750450.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 750450.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / James-Corden-Carpool-Karaoke-Car-Towed.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750450 .author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/cameron.png “,” __typename “: “Author”}, “Article: 750450.categories.0”: {“Name”: “Film and television”, “Slug”: “Film and television”, “__ Type name”: “Category”}, “Article: 750411 “: {” id “:” 750411 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/health/three-babies-died-in-womans-womb- how-they-wore- to-save-her-sister / “,” title “:” Three babies died in a woman’s lap while she was carrying her to save her sister “,” summary “:” A young mother from Alabama was delighted when she discovered that she was expecting quadruplets. But her joy soon became sad after she received some devastating news from her 15-week scan. Tori Keller, 19, was informed that three of the unborn babies – B, C, and D – had shared a placenta that were not three-babies-died-in-women-womb-as-she-carried-them-around-their-hers -Sister-to-rescue / “title =” Read more “>… u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class =” media-credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 712px “>” u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image- 750433” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tori_mdw_features-702×369.jpg” alt = “scan babies” width = “702” “height =” 369 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tori_mdw_features-702×369.jpg 702w, https : //www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / tori_mdw_features-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ tori_mdw_features-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tori_mdw_features-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / tori_mdw_fea tures-667×350. jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/tori_mdw_features.jpg 1200w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> MDW-Features / Tori Keller u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> A young mother from Alabama was thrilled when she discovered that she was expecting four-of-a-kind. But her joy soon became sad after she received some devastating news from her 15-week scan. Tori Keller, 19, was informed that three of the unborn babies – B, C and D – had shared a placenta that was not strong enough to support them all. One of the babies, Baby D, had no heartbeat. U003c / p> n u003cp> Tori and her partner, Tyler Hallman, were informed that she would still have to carry all four babies to say goodbye even though one had already died in her lap. Her fourth baby, A, was alone in a sack. Class = “Media-Credit-Container-Alignnone” style = “width: 568px”> “class =” “size-desktop wp-image-750421” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / Babies-Scan-558×468.jpg “alt =” Scan Babies “width =” 558 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / Babies-Scan-558×468. jpg 558w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Babies-Scan-417×350.jpg 417w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / Babies-Scan-329×276.jpg 329w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ Babies-Scan-658×552.jpg 658w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Babies-Scan.jpg 928w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “Media Loans “> MDWfeatures / Tori Keller “> ” “” “” “” “” “” “” “, said Tori “” “” “I had to keep going. I knew I couldn’t give up on my other babies. I didn’t know how to wear them without a heartbeat should, but I had no choice. Just two days after her 18-week appointment, Tori stopped moving and suffered from pain at her sides. After contacting their doctor, the couple were told not to worry and Tori’s pain was just an enlargement of her uterus. But at their 19-week appointment, Tori and Tyler should be even sadder news: Babies B and C had no heartbeat and there was only a living baby in their womb. They were advised that Tori would still be able to run her full term, with doctors able to give birth to all four babies. After this worrying news, Tori – who was still determined to save her living baby – was closely monitored with ultrasound and cervical checks, and blood and fluid samples. After 21 weeks, Tori was taken to the hospital for close monitoring because her cervix was weakened and had to be weakened after 23 weeks after an emergency cesarean section after labor. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media credit container orientation ” style = “width: 604px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp- image-750449″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Baby-Quandruplets-1-594×468.jpg “alt =” Scan babies “width =” 594 “height =” 468 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Baby-Quandruplets-1-594×468.jpg 594w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / Baby-Quandruplets-1-444×350.jpg 444w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ Uploa ds / 2020/01 / Baby-Quandruplets-1-350×276.jpg 350w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Baby-Quandruplets-1-700×552.jpg 700w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / Baby-Quandruplets-1.jpg 898w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan class = “media credit “> MDW features / Tori Keller u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Tori said: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n The contractions were barely noticeable at first, some slight back pain, but as they got worse and I came and went I was scared. Especially when the nurse confirmed that I did have contractions. Then when my water broke, I knew there was no going back. I was so scared that I would lose my baby. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> Tori’s daughter Athena was born on January 2nd, 2017 and weighed just 30 g. Athene’s newborn eyes melted together in just twelve minutes, and her ears still had no chance to develop fully. Athena’s birth was also associated with great sadness, and Tori had to give birth to their three other durhghters who had already died. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> About her difficult recovery process, Tori said: u003c / strong u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Recovery from work was nothing I had ever experienced before , I was cut differently than “normal”. I was cut horizontally on the outside, but vertically on the inside. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-750460 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Athena-Baby- 702×400.jpg “alt =” Scan babies “width =” 702 “height =” 400 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/Athena-Baby-702×400.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / Athena-Baby-524×298.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / Athena-Baby-414×236.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Athena-Baby- 615×350.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /Athena-Baby.jpg 785w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> MDW features / Tori Keller u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> After her premature birth, little Athena was so tender that her parents had two and a half Wait weeks to hold them. She also spent the first 127 days of her life in the hospital before she could be taken home. According to Tori:> u003cp> Seeing Athena for the first time was unreal. Of course I never wanted to see her like this, but it is really an amazing thing to see such a little baby. I was scared and sad that she had to be tied to something like tubing and wires instead of in my stomach, but I was filled with so much love for her. u003c / p> n u003cp> It was the best feeling ever to hold it for the first time. It felt so natural and perfect. We have connected. There is no other way to describe it than perfect. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cstrong> She added: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> I roared like a baby when we got to the hospital had to leave. I was nervous and scared but it was time, ”she said. I would miss the nurses and the doctors, but it was a relief to be able to bring them home and not let nurses watch your every move. Tori was so enthusiastic about the hospital staff that she is now planning to become a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit herself to help other fragile newborns like Athena. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 637px”> “class =” size- desktop wp-image-750468 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / baby-athena-2-627×468.jpg “alt =” babies scan “width =” 627 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / baby-athena-2-627×468 .jpg 627w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/baby-athena-2-469×350.jpg 469w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / baby-athena-2-370×276.jpg 370w, https: //www.unila d.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / baby-athena-2-739×552.jpg 739w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/baby -athena-2.jpg 797w ” Sizes = “(maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” /> u003c Span class = “media credit “> MDW properties / Tori Keller u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Despite some development delays, Athena should – now a talkative, active toddler – thrive and now a big sister r of one year old Zachariah. Tori said: blockblockquote> u003c / strong> u003c / p> n003cp> It is amazing now. She walks, talks, runs, jumps, screams, and does everything a normal toddler does, even tantrums. U003c / p> n u003cp> She’s behind with her speech, but we’re working on it. A year ago she could say three to five words. Now she only talks even if you don’t understand her. Tori and Tyler are open with their two children about their sisters and speak to them to keep their memories alive. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Tori said: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> We are already talking to you about your sisters. You have also seen pictures of them. She knows that they are angels now and watch over us every day. I know she doesn’t quite understand it yet, but we’ll talk a little bit about it. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 372px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-750473 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Athena- Zachariah-362×468.jpg “alt =” Scan babies “width =” 362 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Athena-Zachariah-362×468.jpg 362w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / Athena-Zachariah-271×350.jpg 271w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / Athena-Zachariah-214×276.jpg 214w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Athena- Zachariah-427×552.jpg 427w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /Athena-Zachariah.jpg 497w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> ” MDWfeatures “Media-Credit ” / “Tori Keller ” / “span ” / “div ” / “n ” / “u003cp ” / “u003cm”> “If you have experienced a grief and a grief I want to join a confidential person who contacts Cruse Bereavement Care on their national hotline on 0808 808 1677. u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-23T15: 21: 10 “, publishedAtUTC: 2020-01-23T15: 21: 10Z, updatedAt: 2020-01-23T15: 36: 18, updatedAtUTC: 2020-01-23T15: 36: 18Z, author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 750411.author “,” typename ” :” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750411.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id “:” Article: 750411.categories.1 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www .unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Athena -Baby.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750411.author “: {” name “:” Julia Banim “,” avatar “: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png” ,”__typename”:”Author”}”Article:750411.categories.0″ : {“name”: “Health”, “slug”: “health”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 750411 .categories.1”: {“name”: “Li zB “,” Schnecke “:” Leben “,” __ Typname “:” Kategorie “}}

