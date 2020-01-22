advertisement

It was the meeting where citizens around the world waited with breath to hear the thoughts of climate activists and world leaders on the subject that affects everyone: how best to deal with a world with rising temperatures, rising seas and catastrophic forest fires is finished.

In Australia, we observed the effects of climate change in real time. The fires, which continue to wage war in large parts of NSW and Victoria, have forced thousands to be evacuated. And while families across Australia mourn their loved ones, their livestock, and houses that hold memories from generations, the world could only watch in horror. Add this to an ever-growing list of climatic disasters on home soil, including predictions that the Great Barrier Reef will completely die off if warming exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius, and spring 2019 is Australia’s driest time to date with farmers who are facing drought and it is clear that this is an issue that requires immediate action.

This was the premise of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting attracted a number of world leaders and climate activists, including Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg. Even if the 73-year-old president and the 17-year-old activist had the same roof, their views on the future could not be more different.

Trump warned Thunberg and other climate activists that they had warned that they would perish at a time when his policies had brought economic prosperity to the Americans. In front of the crowd, the President said: “You are the heirs of the foolish fortune tellers of yesterday. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, a mass starvation in the 70s and an end to oil in the 1990s. ”

Trump added: “This is not a time for pessimism. Fear and doubt are not a good thinking process. ”

However, Thunberg did not shy away from expressing the catastrophe of climate change that we all face if immediate measures are not taken. Before the crowd, she said: “We don’t need a” low-carbon economy “. We do not need a “reduction in emissions”. Our emissions must stop if we want to have the chance to stay below the 1.5 degree range. And until we have the technologies that can reduce our emissions to a minimum, we have to forget zero. We need a real zero. ”

She continued: “From a sustainability perspective, the right, the left and the center have failed. No political ideology or economic structure was able to cope with the climate and environmental emergency and create a coherent and sustainable world. Because this world is currently on fire if you haven’t noticed.

“You say children shouldn’t be worried. They say:” Just leave it to us. We will fix it, we promise not to let you down. Don’t be so pessimistic. “And then nothing. Silence. Or something worse than silence. Empty words and promises that give the impression that enough measures are being taken. ”

Referring to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Thunberg said that if we want to limit global temperature change to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, we have less than 420 gigatons of CO2 – the point at which catastrophic changes begin to radiate before we cross the no-go-back line. All of this takes less than eight years to turn the page.

“These numbers are not everyone’s opinions or political views. This is the best science currently available.” To the media, Thunberg said: “I know you don’t want to report about it. I know you don’t want to talk about it, but I assure you To you that I will repeat these numbers until you do it. ”

Thunberg ended her speech with an emphatic emphasis: “Our house is still on fire. Their inactivity heats the flames by the hour. And we tell you to pretend that you loved your children more than anything. ”

In an article for The New Yorker, Carolyn Kormann examines Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s inaction on climate change, although its effects continue to be felt in real time for thousands across Australia, who are forced to clear their properties and cities as catastrophic fires are – and now, even hail – continue to wipe out mass and claim lives. Kormann refers to the notorious moment when Morrison brought a lump of coal to Parliament and said to his colleagues: “This is coal. Have no fear! Have no fear! “When he called it the future of the Australian energy source.

Even more worrying, however, is Kormann’s analysis of a prime minister, whose tenure “has since been characterized by his refusal to acknowledge the scientifically proven link between the fossil fuel industry and climate change” new coal-fired power plant and the allocation of $ 10 million for a study to assess the revitalization of a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Queensland. ”

The facts are clear. Climate change can no longer be deterred. We may not have the perfect solution at the moment, but cannot wait until we do. We need immediate action.

