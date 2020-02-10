advertisement

BBC Studios is doing a TV show with 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The project was announced on Monday at the BBC Showcase. No network, release date, or number of episodes have been set yet.

Here is the description for the series that comes from the studio’s scientific department.

“The series follows Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, and explores what can be done to limit climate change and the damage it causes.

On her journey, Greta not only meets leading scientists, but also political and business heavyweights to explore the scientific evidence and challenge them to change.

The films also record their own journey into adulthood while still facing the real consequences of inactivity. and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impressive speeches that are now being broadcast and analyzed around the world as she leads a teenage life that is second to none. “

Thunberg was seen last night at the 92nd Academy Awards in a video presentation about the power of documentaries. In the clip, she had a conversation with filmmaker David Attenborough, whom she says inspired him to work on climate change.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue in our lives, so it is time to create an authoritative series that examines the facts and science behind this complex issue,” said Rob Liddell, who will produce the series, in one Explanation. “Doing this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege to get a glimpse of what it means to be a global icon and one of the most famous faces in the world.”

