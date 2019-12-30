advertisement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s father has revealed how the teenager deals with the negative attention he receives from everyone, from heads of state to online trolls.

“The hate, frankly, I don’t know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time, she thinks it’s funny,” said Svante Thunberg in an interview with the BBC.

However, the climate activist’s father also announced that she “stopped talking and eating” before climate activism “saved” her, The Sun reports.

Svante Thunberg said that he thought depression would kill his daughter before she launched her global “climate crisis” campaign.

He also said he thought it was a “bad idea” for his 16-year-old daughter to be at the forefront in combating climate change.

In an interview, he said about her climate change activism: “We thought it was a bad idea, just the idea that your own daughter would be at the forefront of a big question like climate change.

“You wouldn’t want that as a parent.”

He said they had spoken to Greta several times before continuing their campaign, and said that she had to do it herself and be well prepared for questions that she had to face – and praised her answer.

Mr. Thunberg also spoke about the difficulties of his daughter diagnosed with Asperger syndrome with depression.

When asked how she was doing better, he said: “It took us a very, very long time to spend a lot of time together and just work it out together.”

He said Greta thought her parents were “big hypocrites” because they were actively campaigning for refugees, and found that his daughter would ask, “Whose human rights are you up to?”

Mr. Thunberg said his wife had stopped flying and “had to change her entire career”.

He added, “To be honest, she didn’t do it to save the climate – she did it to save her child because she saw how much it meant to her, and when she did, did she see how much she grew, how much energy she got from it. “

He said he was “vegan” and Greta “got more and more energy”.

“I knew that this was the right thing because I understood the facts at the time, but I didn’t do it to save the climate, but to save my child,” he said.

‘HATE? … YOU FIND IT HILARIOUS

Regarding the abuse faced by the teenager, Mr. Thunberg said: “The hate, frankly, I don’t know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time, she thinks it’s funny.”

Greta, who has become a global icon of her activism, has been repeatedly trolled.

In October, Piers Morgan sparked outrage at Good Morning Britain today after pretending to be her.

The outspoken presenter knocked down the civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion when he launched a bizarre imitation of the 16-year-old climate activist.

“How dare you, how dare you?” Said Morgan, mocking Greta, who has Asperger.

“You stole my morning, you stole my airtime. I have no life. How dare you?”

54-year-old Morgan used some of the Swedish activist’s rhetoric from a passionate speech at the UN climate summit earlier this year when she accused everyone, including Donald Trump, of “stealing my dreams, my childhood”.

But Mr. Trump, whom Greta famously stared at at a UN summit, called her a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright future.”

He later tweeted one of his supporters who branded the teenager as an actress.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin also aimed at the teenager branding her as “poorly informed” and saying that she should “tell developing countries to stay in poverty”.

Meanwhile, in a newsletter sent to parents, a private head teacher cruelly branded Greta as a “little girl with mental health problems”.

Rodney Lynn, director of the Christian elementary school of the Coffs Harbor Community in New South Wales, Australia, was beaten up for his comments on the climate activist.

He accused the Swede of promoting “Doomsday Waffle Talk” and described her as a “false prophetess” in the letter to students and parents.

Despite her critics, Greta was recognized for her dedication to fighting climate change.

Earlier this month, she was named the youngest person of the year in Time Magazine.

Greta, who turns 17 in January, received the award when she stood on a box to speak at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid.

She accused politicians and business people of “creative PR” fulfilling their responsibilities and “not acting as if we were in an emergency”.

She stormed: “The greatest danger is not inactivity; The real danger is that politicians and CEOs give the impression that real action will be taken when almost nothing else but clever accounting and creative PR measures are taken. “

