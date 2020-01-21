advertisement

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – Young climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, told businesses and political elites at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that they were not doing enough to deal with the emergency and warned them that time was running out.

Climate activists in a panel at the Swiss ski resort of Davos expressed hope that their generation could work with those in power to bring about the change needed to limit global warming, even if Thunberg – a voice critic leadership inaction – said not enough has been done.

“We have to start listening to science and deal with this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old, as President Donald Trump arrived in Davos, where he then delivered a speech. speech. Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris agreement to limit climate change and traded barbs with Thunberg on social media.

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it,” said Thunberg, adding that it was time to stop burning fossil fuels immediately, not in decades.

The Swedish teenager became famous by organizing a regular strike at her school, setting off a global movement that ultimately won her the Time Magazine award for Person of the Year 2019. Last year, she told leaders gathered in Davos that they should “panic” in the face of climate change.

Speaking in the afternoon, Thunberg ignored Trump’s announcement that the United States would join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees around the world to help capture dioxide of carbon from the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Of course, planting trees is far from enough,” said Thunberg. “This cannot replace mitigation,” she added, referring to efforts to significantly reduce emissions in the short term.

Thunberg accused leaders of “cheating and playing with numbers” by speaking of reducing emissions to “net zero” – that is, not emitting more carbon than is absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

While there has been much criticism inside and outside the U.S. regarding Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate deal, Thunberg said that the rest of the world also missed the targets set out in this agreement.

She rejected the idea that climate change is a partisan issue, insisting that “it’s not to the right or to the left”.

Responding to those who accused her of being maleficent, Thunberg said his message was simply based on scientific facts, not on irrational fears.

“My generation will not give up without a fight,” she said.

Her views have been echoed by other climate activists, such as Natasha Wang Mwansa, an 18-year-old Zambian activist who campaigns for the rights of girls and women. She told an audience in Davos that “the older generation has a lot of experience, but we have ideas, we have energy and we have solutions”.

Salvador Gómez-Colón, who raised funds and raised awareness after Hurricane María devastated his native Puerto Rico in 2017, said young activists were doing more than talking.

“We don’t wait five, 10 or 20 years to take the action we want to see. We are not the future of the world, we are the present, we act now. We are no longer waiting. “

Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, said that applause is not what they are looking for at the World Economic Forum.

“I don’t want your rewards. If you want to reward me, reward me by helping to find solutions and contributing to change.”

Thunberg cited a 2018 report by the United Nations scientific panel that calculated how much additional carbon dioxide the atmosphere can absorb before the global average temperature exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit ). Leaders agreed to try to stay below this threshold when they signed the 2015 Paris climate agreement, but scientists warn that the chances of doing so are diminishing.

Thunberg noted that the remaining carbon “budget” to reach this goal with confidence was only 420 gigatonnes of CO2 two years ago, the equivalent of 10 years of global emissions. Even with a more optimistic calculation, keeping the global temperature increase below 1.5 C would require a massive reduction in emissions over the next two decades.

“These figures are neither the opinions nor the political opinions of anyone,” said Thunberg. “This is the best science available today.”

