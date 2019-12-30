advertisement

The interpretation of the heroine by Louisa May Alcott by “Lady Bird” is a master class for character building.

In her richly structured, deeply felt adaptation of “Little Women”, Greta Gerwig reinterprets the beloved novel less than it revives it and gives it a distinctly modern touch. The film contains the story of Louisa May Alcott and tells a story of sisterly rapport and the doomed optimism of the youth. However, Gerwig bravely brings in another dimension: the way women fight for their own creative ambition and voices in a world they want to suffocate. It may have been in the past, but Gerwig’s “Little Women” also belongs to the now – and Gerwig’s director’s voice sounds powerful.

As Alcott’s “Little Women” unfolds linearly, Gerwig alternates her adaptation between two different timelines: the first with the teenage girls who live with their mother, Marmee (Laura Dern) and the second, which unfolds as sisters seven years later , Young women are now pursuing their own lives – Jo as a writer in New York, Amy (Florence Pugh) as a painting student in Paris, Meg (Emma Watson), who married and raised a family, and Beth (Eliza Scanlen), whose health deteriorated at home , Saturated in light, warm, yellow tones, the scenes from her younger years paint a picture of starry hope and optimism. Each of them is naturally artistic and writes and stages plays for children from the neighborhood. They construct artistic costumes and stage sets that reflect their sophisticated wishes for the future. But once they’re older, Gerwig dulls the color palette as the girls move into young adulthood, which comes with social responsibility and pressure aimed at destroying desires and destroying dreams. The girls may have once wished for fame and adventure, but now they only want relief from oppressive 19th-century customs.

Jo – and in a broader sense Alcott, who famously held the character for himself – felt the weight of these burdens in particular and was determined to resist them. While Jo introduces her short story to an inflated magazine editor in the opening scene, the editor tells her that stories related to women should end in two ways: marriage or death. It’s a bleak diagnosis, and one that Alcott’s “Little Women” follows a T. In Gerwig’s version, however, Jo deviates from finding satisfaction not in love but in work by ultimately aptly publishing a novel about her and her sisters. In this way, Jo grows up to a meta version of Alcott, herself never married and wished that Jo suffered the same fate. (Instead, Alcott bowed to the pressure of her time and wrote a husband for Jo.)

This change is critical and fits perfectly with Gerwig’s earlier work: you could draw a direct parallel between Jo’s meeting with the editor and the scene in “Lady Bird”, in which the title character – based on Gerwig himself – is laughed at College counselor when she says she wants to go to school like Yale. It is crucial that Lady Bird and Jo ultimately prove themselves to their naysayers and turn expectations upside down by working out and achieving versions of the life they have always wanted: Lady Bird as a student on the east coast and Jo as a literary virgin ,

Jo’s sisters, on the other hand, feel less willing or able to challenge the future the world has offered them. As young adults, the once wild Meg, Amy and Beth have to deal with how patriarchal society can create a feeling of inadequacy (Amy as a painter in a male-dominated area) and disappointment (Meg as a poor woman and mother) and unjust Ends (Beth in Terrible Illness). “We can go now,” explains Jo Meg on her wedding day – one last effort to save her sister from a traditional fate and to preserve the magic of her liberated youth. The moment is reminiscent of the central relationship in “Frances Ha”, which Gerwig wrote with Noah Baumbach, in which Gerwig plays a young woman who feels disturbed after her best friend is infected with a romance.

But Jo doesn’t wallow in resentment for long. The finale of “Little Women”, a triumph of imagination and intuition, begins as a parallel sequence of actions that alternates between reality and belief. In the actual part, Jo stands alone in a factory and watches excitedly how her first novel is printed and bound. The cutscenes show Jo’s alternative fate as a married teacher happily surrounded by her family in a snapshot of domestic bliss. This latter picture was the end Alcott wrote for Jo, but Gerwig turns it wisely so as not to become reality, but a constructed fiction – the path that was not followed. It’s a quiet scene, but Gerwig knew it wasn’t the end Jo wanted or deserved.

By merging Jo with Alcott to portray her as a liberated, unmarried writer, Gerwig also disregards tradition and breaks with decades of “Little Women” adjustments and renderings. The result is a bold, modern retelling of classic history that proves Gerwig’s talent as an author, while at the same time paying tribute to another ambitious author.

