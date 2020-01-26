advertisement

Meet the authors of some of the best films of the year, from Little Women to Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival panel “It Starts with the Screenplay” is always my favorite panel of the year, with the most famous and talented screenwriters of the year.

Some of this year’s gang wrote screenplays about real people. Noah Harpster, nominee for the Writers Guild Award, wrote with his partner Micah Fitzerman-Blue about children’s television presenter Fred Rogers and Lulu Wang about the true story of a family secret.

Greta Gerwig, winner of the USC Scripter Award and Critics’ Choice, added details about New England author Louisa May Alcott to her modern adaptation of the classic “Little Women”, which won six Oscar nominations.

Stephany Folsom, nominated for the Annie Award, wrote the Pixar sequel “Toy Story 4” with Andrew Stanton, the inventor of “Finding Nemo”, while Christopher Markus and his long-time partner Stephen McFeely wrote Marvel’s global blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” , Total gross: USD 2.8 billion. Who needs Oscars?

Harpster’s “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” is the little movie that could. He and his partner used it for over 10 years, transforming their obsession with Mr. Rogers, who had been “unshakably impressed for 76 years” into a story about a journalist (inspired by Esquires Tom Junod) who was changed by meeting him “Warlock Toddler Whistler” and “Emotional Archaeologist”. The authors had access to Rogers’ archives and were eventually able to win over his widow. “Your only requirement was that we should not treat your husband as a saint,” said Harpster. Rogers was eventually played by Tom Hanks and received his first Oscar nomination since the 2000 Castaway.

Wang became a director to protect her writing, she said. And after her first feature film “Posthumous” she wanted to give up directing because after finding no support for “The Farewell” (A24) she was able to tell her story about her grandmother Nai Nai’s cancer diagnosis without public interference radio ” This American Life “. After the broadcast, calls came from producers and financiers Big Beach and she was able to make her film according to her wishes. Wang realized that her film was a horror film: the fear of being exposed to her family lie created the necessary tension. She said, “You don’t need a climax if the constant fear of the monster is in the background.”

By coincidence, Gerwig, the philosophy major at Barnard College, had just reread the children’s classic “Little Women” when her agent advised her that Amy Pascal from Sony was ready to make a seventh version of the film. “I felt like I knew it so well and still didn’t read it (if),” she said. “I realized that it was about women, art, property and money. “Little women” merged so much with what I was. I always wanted to be Jo March. “

Gerwig learned to write screenplays when she auditioned for acting roles by comparing work scripts with the final films. She went to Pascal’s office to pitch just before “Lady Bird” and won the writing assignment after working with her partner Noah Baumbach on “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America”.

And when “Lady Bird” came out big, she was also given the direction. She wanted to “investigate the authorship and the distance between the way you invent something and what actually happens”. She used Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) as an avatar to do things that Alcott didn’t. The meta end interweaves Alcott’s fact with her own fiction – and she leaves it up to the audience to interpret it, she said.

Of the 21 films Pixar has released since 1995, only four (“Brave”, “Inside Out”, “Finding Dory” and “Incredibles 2”) have focused on a female lead. Over the years, Pixar has gradually increased the participation of women across the Bay Area company, from animators and designers to story artists. When Pixar Folsom approached them to talk about a new project, they first signed an NDA. When they told her it was “Toy Story 4,” she said, “Why?” She couldn’t believe that they could improve on “Toy Story 3”. But Andrew Stanton had a ten-page treatment and was convinced that this could be done together with director Josh Cooley, producer Jonas Rivera and the Pixar Brain Trust. Writing an animated Pixar movie is about checking rough animated scenes on the brain and seeing how they play, and reworking and repeating this process until a sequence is considered ready for animation. Folsom developed the intelligent, capable survivor Bo Peep and the concept of the scary outside world for childless toys. Bo Peep was about it, Folsom said, “Who will you be when the world kicks you out?”

In the 90s, Markus thought he could become a writer after watching an episode of Baywatch. “Hey, someone writes this and they get paid for it!” He said. He then worked with partner Stephen McFeely on projects such as “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” and “The Chronicles of Narnia” and eventually entered the Marvel Universe, where they specialized in Captain America and Thor and the assignment took on the challenge of parts one and two, originally called “Avengers: Infinity Wars”. They broke down this massive undertaking by following the characters they had to go through Thano’s death snapshot, saying goodbye to people like Iron Man / Tony Stark. When I asked Markus to defend the recent attacks on Marvel films, he was referring to Scorsese. “Well, Martin …” he said. “You don’t keep walking and watching things blow up. You can call it a theme park, but you don’t ride the roller coaster all day. Genre is a story delivery system.”

In the video below, the authors also look at their process, the scenes that challenged them the most, and what to expect next. Wang directs a television series with an exclusively female author room, while Markus and McFeely leave Marvel to work with the Russo brothers on a film about another horror story, the Cambridge Analytica scandal. On the one hand, Gerwig deals with Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” on Broadway before making a “Barbie” film.

