Gerwig was awarded at the Best Director Race of the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America.

Greta Gerwig replaced the Golden Globe voters when she attended the 2020 ceremony earlier this week. During her recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the “Little Women” director told the late-night presenter about the moment when she met members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association before the awards ceremony began. Gerwig got into the Beverly Hilton early when she jumped on the carpet with a lot of pressure. Gerwig didn’t let HFPA members off the hook after trying to tell her to be nominated for Best Director.

“I was not nominated, but I was there to support (‘Marriage Story’ director Noah Baumbach). He did all the press and I was there early. I was in this banquet room and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association inside. They said: “We voted for you!” And I said, “You didn’t.” I was not nominated. Maybe one of you did it, but it’s not possible that you all did it. “

Gerwig also took part in the Globes to support her “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for the best actress in a film drama, and Alexandre Desplat, who was nominated for the best original score. These were the only two nominations that Little Women received at the Golden Globes 2020. Gerwig was excluded from the race for the best director for the nominees Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasit”) and Sam Mendes (“1917”). ) and Todd Phillips (“Joker”). Mendes was named the category winner.

Gerwig and Baumbach are partners and both find themselves as Oscar candidates this year thanks to “Little Women” and “Marriage Story”. When Kimmel asked whether they would choose each other’s films in the nomination process, Gerwig was graciously honest and admitted that this was not the case. “Everyone is selfish,” she added. After her Globes snubs, Gerwig was also excluded from the Best Director race at the DGA Awards. The Oscar nominations will follow next Monday, January 13th.

“Little Women” is now playing in cinemas across the country. Watch Gerwig’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance in the video below.

