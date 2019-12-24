advertisement

Chris Jamiesin’s GETA Bar, left, and guest Marty Hilton play the Ice Ball game as GRETA Bar and The Mustard Seed offer a free unlimited dinner and games at the Greta Arcade, Bar and Street bar in Calgary, Ab., On Monday, December 23, 2019 .Mike Drew / Postmedia

To spread the joy and gift of Christmas, a bar and Arcade Beltline organized a night for about 250 people who experienced homelessness and poverty.

The lights lit up and the arcade games dropped while guests from Se Mustard Seed, a local charity and shelter, were treated to a three-course dinner, non-alcoholic commercial drinks and free unlimited games at Greta Arcade and Bar Monday. The evening offered people from The Mustard Seed mansion buildings and sheltered the gift of normalcy for the holidays.

“Most of these guests would not experience the normal holiday activities that you and I and many Calgary families would be sharing at this time. It allows them to experience something that we all have the privilege of experiencing, “said Andrew Gusztak, volunteer services manager with Mustard Seed.

“In the shelter, they were used to lining up and would serve in a specific way, so when they can go and sit in a restaurant, it brings back that dignity of life they have had or will one day have. “

Mustard Seed and Greta Bar staff played games and shared laughter with guests at the Arcade and Bar.

“Greta Bar sees the need in the community and comes back based on what they have seen and experienced, which is what the community is about,” Gusztak said.

George Anstee rehearses baseball video game as GRETA Bar and Mustard Seed offer unlimited free dinner and games at Greta Arc Food, Bar and Street in Calgary, Ab., On Monday December 23, 2019. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Chris Jamieson, managing partner at Greta Bar, said the event was about betraying their neighbors.

“We are in the hospitality business and believe inviting our neighbors out in the cold during the holidays is the best way to show gratitude and connect with them,” Jamieson said.

Greta Bar gift cards purchased during December are matching the business as donations to The Mustard Seed, which will help build winter clothing packages, toiletries and winter essentials.

