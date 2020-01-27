advertisement

Scotland have “left” Finn Russell for the Guinness Six Nations opening match against Ireland and will not speak to their absent opponent until after the match has ended, said head coach Gregor Townsend .

Townsend did not seem to be in the mood to quickly reconcile with his chief playmaker when speaking of the Scottish training camp in Spain, repeatedly emphasizing that the focus was on Dublin and repeatedly referring to d other team members. who were “desperate” and “passionate” about playing for Scotland.

He added that he thought the air had been cleared by “a long meeting, a positive meeting” with Russell after it was confirmed that he would be excluded from the match in Ireland for refusing to leave the bar from the hotel the night before and having missed a training session. .

advertisement

“We had a long meeting to discuss all kinds of things, first of all the consequences of leaving camp on Sunday evening and not being there on Monday,” said Townsend. “It was a positive meeting and we went to a very good place, and at the time I thought he would be back at camp (later in the week).

“It didn’t happen and we moved on. It’s not really something that is the main focus for us right now.”

There had been no contact with Russell since, he added, stressing that any player joining the team should “be able to meet the standards expected of a Scottish player”.

“The door is open to any player, whether it is a player who returns from injury like Sam Skinner, or Matt Fagerson who just missed the selection, or Darcy Graham because we are really disappointed for him that he was injured the first day of training when he is in such good shape, “he said.

“Finn Russell would be the same – but obviously he’s not available not because of an injury but because of what happened. There has to be some connection to where he would be in terms of the team, and is he able to meet the standards expected of a Scottish player?

“But we are focusing so much on preparing Ireland that these are questions for a later date.”

This did not mean that any player absent from the Spanish side would be included in the calculation of the match for the Calcutta Cup, including Russell, he said.

“We have been together for a little over a week since Sunday evening last, when work started and now in Spain, we have had a lot of information to take into account,” he continued.

“We are working to strengthen cohesion and clarify what we are doing, to have much more consistent performances, and whatever the weekend, that is what we will work to get into our match in England.

“The focus is now on Ireland. Finn was aware of the consequences of his actions and knew that he would not be involved in Ireland because of this.

“We had a very good conversation after this information was passed on to him, and whoever wants to join the team, wants to get their hands on the selection, then the form is a part of it, the capacity too, and also can be with the team and live up to these team standards.

“It’s something that someone who is on the team right now or on the team should accept and accept.”

Townsend seemed much more concerned that the team would miss the Darcy Graham wing, who had suffered knee ligament damage in his first training session and would miss the opening games of the championship.

“We had a very good week from a coach and player perspective, but we had a disappointing start to the week with Darcy,” he said.

“It was a real blow to see a young boy who will do anything to play for his country visibly upset by the news that he will miss the first game. It was difficult to see for the players and to see for a coach.

“We went through a lot last week. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and we were back Thursday and Friday. Now we are in Spain, we only rely on what we have learned and what we need to do to play our best Saturday.

“We obviously had three experienced retired players, but it’s good to refresh things. The players came with energy, young, confident and desperate players to play for Scotland.

“They also have the quality and the advantage of their game that you know will do well on the test.”

advertisement