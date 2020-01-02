advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s Greggs launched a vegan version of his famous steak roast on Thursday, aiming to capitalize on the success of the meatless sausage wheel that has boosted baker’s profits and helped drive an 80% increase in stock price last year.

Greggs said the new product reflected the original but used Quorn meat substitute instead of the steak in its filling.

The launch, which was tracked on social media, comes a year after it introduced its vegan sausage roll, which it said was one of its fastest-selling products of the last six years.

Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: “Our launch of Vegan Sauces was a great success and we have worked tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious delicious food options for people looking to reduce intake. their meat. “

A growing number of Britons are either reducing their meat consumption or are dropping it from their diets altogether.

Britain’s red meat sales fell by £ 185m ($ 244m) last year, though poultry and fish sales rose slightly, according to The Grocer, which cited research by Nielsen.

Retailers and supermarkets are responding to this trend by introducing more vegan and vegetarian ranks and menu options.

Greggs said its roasting of vegan steaks will cost from 1.55 pounds ($ 2.05), initially in 1,300 stores by Thursday and another 700 on Jan. 16.

The company will update on Christmas trading on January 8th. ($ 1 = 0.7569 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

