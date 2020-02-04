advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Western Conference ran on two streets for twelve years.

Through Los Angeles. Or through San Antonio. During this period from the 1998/99 season to the 2009/10 season, the Lakers and Spurs together won nine NBA championships. Much of the Spurs’ success has been attributed to the strategic brilliance of coach Gregg Popovich. The Lakers’ success was largely thanks to the brilliant piece of the future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Speaking against the Lakers on Tuesday night before back and forth at the Staples Center, Popovich took a moment to consider the rivalry with Bryant, who passed away on January 26, his aura of invincibility. Even a coach who defeated him several times in playoff series thought of him in those terms.

“He was like a superhero who was actually human,” he said. “We thought he was one of those people.”

The Spurs knew Bryant well: they met seven times in the postseason during Bryant’s 20-year tenure as a Laker. Popovich said there was healthy respect behind a competitive struggle.

“A lot of competitiveness, playing against him, training against him, being with him in all-star games,” he said. “I think everyone has their own situations in which, even if they didn’t know them, they feel they are doing it, especially the people in Los Angeles. We all have these thoughts when you lose someone and you just keep going. ”

Many of the Spurs, who have completely changed their list since the days they have faced Bryants Lakers, mourned in their own way. In particular, DeMar DeRozan from Compton entered the Staples Center on Monday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Lakers with Bryant’s jersey on his back. Tim Duncan, a Spurs legend who now sits on Popovich’s bench, was also there and hugged the Lakers’ LeBron James before he dismissed.

Popovich’s wife Erin Popovich died in April 2018 after a long struggle with respiratory disease. Popovich seemed to recognize this surge in mortality and compare it to what the Bryant family has been through in the past week and a half.

“If someone is sick for a long time and you expect it, take care of it,” he said. “But when someone is treated the way he, his daughter and other people are treated, it is a tragedy that is, in a way, more painful.”

LEBRON JAMES NAME PLAYER OF THE MONTH

After the Lakers went 10: 4 in January, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Month – the first time since Kobe Bryant in 2013 that a Laker received this award.

James averaged 25.4 points, 10.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in January, when the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference. He had nine double doubles and three triple doubles during his run, darkening Bryant as the number 3 top scorer in NBA history.

James broadened his own record of 39 NBA Player of the Month Awards, which he had not won since March / April 2018. Bryant most recently won the award for the Lakers in February 2013.

